Pharmaceutical Suppositories Market to Reach $2.40 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 5.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Pharmaceutical Suppositories Market by Type (Rectal Suppositories, Vaginal Suppositories, and Urethral Suppositories), Base (Fatty Base, Water Miscible Bases, and Emulsifying Bases), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Sales), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, and Nursing Home): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global pharmaceutical suppositories market was worth $1.41 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $2.40 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12715

Key drivers of the market growth

Increase in the prevalence of acute & chronic disorders that demand the use of suppository, rise in the geriatric population, and surge in government expenditure on healthcare fuel the global pharmaceutical suppositories market. On the other hand, limited demand from underdeveloped countries hinders the market. On the contrary, high market growth potential in emerging markets will create lucrative opportunities for the market players.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The pharmaceutical suppositories production was disturbed in 2020 due to the disrupted supply chain of raw materials.

The pandemic also affected the workforce supply needed for the manufacturing plants owing to the lockdown measures. This caused the closure of the manufacturing plants of the suppositories.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Pharmaceutical Suppositories Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12715?reqfor=covid

The emulsifying bases segment will maintain the leading position throughout the forecast period

Based on bases, the emulsifying bases segment contributed to the largest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global pharmaceutical suppositories market, and is projected to maintain the leading position during the forecast period. This growth is due to increase in demand for emulsifying bases, rise in the number of benefits of emulsifying bases, and surge in its application. The segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.

The hospitals & clinics segment will maintain the leading position throughout the forecast period

Based on end-user, the hospitals & clinics segment contributed for the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths third of the global pharmaceutical suppositories market, and is anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period. This growth is due to rise in the geriatric population, increase in the number of government initiatives to ensure high degree of chronic disease treatment, and increase in the number of hospitals performing suppositories therapy. On the other hand, the home care segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12715

North America to lead the market during the forecast period

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global pharmaceutical suppositories market, and is expected to dominate the market by 2030. This is owing to rise in the well-developed healthcare sector, existence of leading manufacturers in the region, and high adoption rate of suppositories in this region. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Leading Market Players

Pfizer Inc.

Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd

Bayer Ag

Cadila Healthcare Ltd

Church And Dwight Uk Ltd

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Novartis International Ag

Sanofi S.A.

Official Press Release: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/pharmaceutical-suppositories-market.html

Similar Research Reports for Information, Communication and Technology:

Paclitaxel-eluting Stent Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Hysteroscope Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Interventional Oncology Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Intraosseous Infusion Device Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Orthopedic Consumables Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research