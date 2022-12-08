Pharmaceutical warehousing market: growth opportunities led by Dachser SE and DB Schenker -Technavio

NEWYORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pharmaceutical warehousing market size is forecasted to increase by USD 15,751.86 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.9%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rise in demand for outsourcing pharmaceutical warehousing services, increased focus on quality and product sensitivity in the pharma industry, and automation at warehouses to increase efficiency and accuracy.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global pharmaceutical warehousing market as a part of the air freight and logistics market, which covers revenue generated by companies providing air freight transportation; courier; and logistics services, including package and mail delivery and customs agents.

The market is segmented by application (pharmaceutical factory, pharmacy, and hospital) and service (non-cold chain warehousing and cold chain warehousing).

Segmentation by application (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Inclusion:

pharmaceutical factory:

The hospitals segment grew gradually by USD 21,985.94 million between 2017 and 2021. Pharmaceutical warehouses are in provinces and provide products to pharmacies as soon as they are needed. Additionally, these organizations that send medicines to medical facilities continue to grow in the pharmaceutical field. Pharmaceutical warehouses store or stock numerous products such as tablets, syrups, vaccines, medical devices, OTC products, diagnostic products, and diet products. This segment held the largest market share in 2022, and it is expected to continue to increase its market share during the forecast period.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including 3G Warehouse Inc., Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, Atlanta Bonded Warehouse Corp., B.P.L. GmbH, CJ Logistics Corp., CMA CGM SA, DACHSER SE, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, EFW Warehousing LLC, FedEx Corp., GEODIS SA, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG, KRC Logistics, Kuehne Nagel Management AG.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ) , which range between LOW and HIGH.

( ) range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Related Reports -

Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market by Service, Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 – size is estimated to increase by USD 11.6 billion from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 9.51%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by service (warehousing and VAS and transportation), product (vaccines, biopharmaceuticals, and clinical trial materials),?and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).

Public Warehousing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 – size is estimated to increase by USD 46.88 billion from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.23%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growing number of SMEs owing to government initiatives is one of the key factors driving market growth.

What are the key data covered in the pharmaceutical warehousing market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pharmaceutical warehousing market between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the pharmaceutical warehousing market size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the pharmaceutical warehousing market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

across APAC, , , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pharmaceutical warehousing market vendors

Pharmaceutical warehousing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 175 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 15,751.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.5 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks Companies profiled 3G Warehouse Inc., Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, Atlanta Bonded Warehouse Corp., B.P.L. GmbH, CJ Logistics Corp., CMA CGM SA, DACHSER SE, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, EFW Warehousing LLC, FedEx Corp., GEODIS SA, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG, KRC Logistics, Kuehne Nagel Management AG, NFI Industries, Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP, PSA International Pte Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global pharmaceutical warehousing market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Pharmaceutical factory - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Hospital - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Service

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Service

7.3 Non-cold chain warehousing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Cold chain warehousing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Service

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P

12.4 Atlanta Bonded Warehouse Corp.

12.5 CJ Logistics Corp.

12.6 CMA CGM SA

12.7 DACHSER SE

12.8 DB Schenker

12.9 Deutsche Post AG

12.10 FedEx Corp.

12.11 GEODIS SA

12.12 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG

12.13 Kuehne Nagel Management AG

12.14 Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP

12.15 PSA International Pte Ltd.

12.16 United Parcel Service Inc.

12.17 XPO Logistics Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

