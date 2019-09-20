Pharmaceuticals Continuous Manufacturing Market Report 2019 - Implications for the Generics Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Continuous Manufacturing in Pharmaceuticals: Implications for the Generics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pharmaceutical market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and there is a burgeoning demand for innovative therapies and affordable drugs. Despite the boom in pharmaceutical growth, pharmaceutical manufacturers are burdened with pricing pressures, demand for better quality and the need for improved productivity. The traditional batch method of manufacturing, though still the favored method for producing drugs, is losing its charm.



In continuous manufacturing, products are continuously produced with greater accuracy and reliability. This method has been adopted for the manufacture of automobiles and consumer products with great success. Continuous manufacturing's advantages of speed, cost savings, and improved quality are attractive to pharmaceutical manufacturers.



The drive to incorporate digitization or attune processes to Industry 4.0 is another factor driving the trend towards continuous manufacturing, as it is highly compatible with automation. Industry 4.0 is being regarded as the fourth industrial revolution, wherein all the machines, devices, sensors, and people are connected with each other via the Internet of Things (IoT), revolutionizing the way manufacturing is carried out.

The Report Includes:

A market outlook of Continuous Manufacturing (CM) in pharmaceuticals and bio-pharmaceuticals market

Analyses of global CM market trends, with data from 2017-2018, estimates for 2019 and projections of CAGRs through 2024

Information on the role of U.S. FDA in the growing popularity of CM, the changing mindset of the pharmaceutical sector, and other factors that are impacting the adoption of CM in the pharmaceuticals sector

A look at generic drugs market and future trends for CM

Patent analysis highlighting the innovation in CM

Key Topics Covered:



What is Continuous Manufacturing? How is CM Beneficial to the Pharmaceutical Industry? What is the Status of Continuous Bioprocessing? Industry Examples What is FDA's Role in the Growing Popularity of CM? What Other Factors Are Driving the Adoption of CM? Growing Demand for Drugs Desire to Reduce Costs and Increase Product Quality PAT Guidance Drive Toward Digitalization Partnerships and Collaborations Innovation in Technology Which Pharmaceuticals Are Still Reluctant to Introduce CM at Full Scale? Traditional Mindset Cost of Transformation CM Not Suitable for All Product Types Requirement of Skilled Personnel Lack of Experience and Data Generics Drug Market and CM Generic Drugs Compete with the Branded Drugs Manufacturing Process is the Deciding Factor Lurking Issues for the Generics Sector Is Continuous Manufacturing the Solution for Generics Manufacturers? Latest FDA Guidance-What is the Future? Market Outlook for CM in Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals Market by Type Market by End User Market by Region Brief Patent Analysis Highlighting Innovation in CM Patents by Year Patents by Type Patents by Assignee Major Players in the CM Market Market Shares

