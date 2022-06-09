Pharmaceuticals Wholesale and Distribution Market Size to Grow by USD 548.7 billion | Growing Global Pharmaceutical Sales to Boost Growth | Technavio

Jun 09, 2022, 21:20 ET
NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmaceuticals wholesale and distribution is defined as the management of the physical flow of pharmaceutical supplies from the manufacturing point to the point of use. The global pharmaceuticals wholesale and distribution market involves the storage, handling, and transportation of pharmaceutical products to meet the global pharmaceutical demand.
The pharmaceuticals wholesale and distribution market is expected to grow by USD 548.7 from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.93% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
The pharmaceuticals wholesale and distribution market report covers the following areas:
- Pharmaceuticals Wholesale and Distribution Market size
- Pharmaceuticals Wholesale and Distribution Market trends
- Pharmaceuticals Wholesale and Distribution Market industry analysis
The pharmaceuticals wholesale and distribution market will be driven by factors such as the growing global pharmaceutical sales. The pharmaceutical market is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. It includes prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs. Moreover, the incidence of chronic diseases and the need for improved medical assistance are rising. There is a requirement for more advanced equipment to effectively deal with the growing number of patients. This has led to the development of new medical devices and efficient transportation solutions for devices and equipment in the healthcare industry.
The shortage of drivers resulting in higher lead time is challenging the growth of the pharmaceuticals wholesale and distribution market. Pharmaceuticals wholesale and distribution services are highly dependent on the trucking industry. However, there is a shortage of skilled truck drivers, resulting in supply chain disruption. The global pharmaceuticals wholesale and distribution market is growing due to a rise in the demand for pharmaceutical supplies globally. However, the distribution of pharmaceutical products in developing countries is complex due to inefficient logistical infrastructure.
Pharmaceuticals Wholesale and Distribution Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Branded Drugs
- Generic Drugs
- Geography
- North America
- Asia
- Europe
- ROW
The branded drugs segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Branded drugs are discovered and developed by pharmaceutical companies based on extensive research and development (R&D). The drugs are approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) based on the information provided by the pharmaceutical company on their dosage form, chemistry, safety, efficacy, manufacturing methodology, and labeling, as well as packaging.
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Pharmaceuticals Wholesale and Distribution Market, including Alfresa Holdings Corp., AmerisourceBergen Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Dakota Drug Inc., Fosun International Ltd., McKesson Corp., Medline Industries Inc., Owens & Minor Inc., PHOENIX Pharma SE, and SUZUKEN Co. Ltd. among others.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist pharmaceuticals wholesale and distribution market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the pharmaceuticals wholesale and distribution market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the pharmaceuticals wholesale and distribution market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pharmaceuticals wholesale and distribution market vendors
|
Pharmaceuticals Wholesale And Distribution Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.93%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 548.7 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.08
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 48%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, France, and Italy
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alfresa Holdings Corp., AmerisourceBergen Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Dakota Drug Inc., Fosun International Ltd., McKesson Corp., Medline Industries Inc., Owens & Minor Inc., PHOENIX Pharma SE, and SUZUKEN Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Pharmaceuticals
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Types of Drugs
- 5.1 Market segments
- 5.2 Comparison by Types of drugs
- 5.3 Branded drugs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Branded drugs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Branded drugs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Generic drugs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Generic drugs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Generic drugs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Types of drugs
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Types of drugs
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 28: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 33: Key leading countries
- 7.8 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Competitive scenario
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 38: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 39: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Alfresa Holdings Corp.
- Exhibit 41: Alfresa Holdings Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 42: Alfresa Holdings Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 43: Alfresa Holdings Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 44: Alfresa Holdings Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 45: Alfresa Holdings Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.4 AmerisourceBergen Corp.
- Exhibit 46: AmerisourceBergen Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 47: AmerisourceBergen Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 48: AmerisourceBergen Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 49: AmerisourceBergen Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 50: AmerisourceBergen Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Cardinal Health Inc.
- Exhibit 51: Cardinal Health Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 52: Cardinal Health Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 53: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 54: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 55: Cardinal Health Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Dakota Drug Inc.
- Exhibit 56: Dakota Drug Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Dakota Drug Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 58: Dakota Drug Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Fosun International Ltd.
- 10.8 McKesson Corp.
- Exhibit 62: McKesson Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 63: McKesson Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 64: McKesson Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 65: McKesson Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 66: McKesson Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Medline Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 67: Medline Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Medline Industries Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 69: Medline Industries - Key news
- Exhibit 70: Medline Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Owens & Minor Inc.
- Exhibit 71: Owens & Minor Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Owens & Minor Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 73: Owens & Minor Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 74: Owens & Minor Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 75: Owens & Minor Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.11 PHOENIX Pharma SE
- Exhibit 76: PHOENIX Pharma SE - Overview
- Exhibit 77: PHOENIX Pharma SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 78: PHOENIX Pharma SE - Key news
- Exhibit 79: PHOENIX Pharma SE - Key offerings
- 10.12 SUZUKEN Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 80: SUZUKEN Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: SUZUKEN Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 82: SUZUKEN Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: SUZUKEN Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 85: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 87: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
