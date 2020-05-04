Pharmaceutics International Selected as A Winner of Two GH&P Awards

HUNT VALLEY, Md., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmaceutics International, Inc. (Pii), a US-based Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) today announced it has won the 2020 CDMO Leadership Award and was named the Most Innovative Company in Dosage Solutions by Global Health & Pharma Magazine.

"We are honored to be recognized in these two categories. Pii has an extensive range of technologies, skilled personnel and Pharmaceutics Know-How™, to enable the rapid development and reliable production of high-quality sterile and oral dosage forms. It is extremely gratifying to have our innovation, accomplishments and commitment to partners and patients acknowledged," said Dr. Kurt R. Nielsen, Pii's President and CEO.

According to GH&P, "Biotechnology is a huge, varied and ever-growing industry. Operating and succeeding in such an environment which, in many ways, demands excellence at every turn is - it goes without saying - incredibly difficult, yet there are businesses that have learned to thrive under such conditions. To harness innovation and deliver results, driving the greater industry onwards." Jazmin Collins, GH&P Awards Coordinator, commented "Regardless of their size or location, we honor companies from across this vibrant and talented sector."

About Pharmaceutics International, Inc.

Pii is a privately held premier CDMO providing sterile and oral dosage form development and cGMP manufacturing services to the global pharmaceutical industry. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, Pii's services include regulatory affairs consulting, pre-formulation studies, formulation development, lyophilization cycle development, as well as the clinical and commercial cGMP manufacturing of parenterals, oral liquids and solids, including soft gels, tablets and capsules. In addition, the Company offers containment suites to handle potent drugs and Schedules I-V controlled substances. Pii is the recipient of 4 CMO Leadership Awards for 2020 from the readers of Life Science Leader.

Contact:

Hank Nowak, Vice President

Business Development

Pharmaceutics International, Inc.

10819 Gilroy Road

Hunt Valley, MD 21031

Phone: (410) 584-0001

Email: [email protected]

For more information, please visit www.pharm-int.com .

SOURCE Pharmaceutics International, Inc.

