Pharmacists' Confidence in the COVID-19 Vaccines Continues to Grow

In the March survey, an overwhelming percentage of pharmacists (97%) said they were comfortable addressing vaccine confidence and vaccine hesitancy concerns with their patients and other individuals. When asked about their readiness to administer a COVID-19 vaccine, 67% said they were already administering the COVID-19 vaccines, 18% said they would be able to administer it as soon as vaccines are available to them, and 9% were preparing to administer the vaccinations and would participate in future phases of the vaccine delivery program. Only 5% said they did not plan to participate in a vaccination program.

"I'm very proud of our profession," said Scott J. Knoer, MS, PharmD, FASHP, executive vice president and CEO of APhA. "They have stepped forward to meet the challenges of the pandemic head-on, and performed a great service for the nation. More than 400,000 pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and pharmacy interns have been trained for precisely this moment, and we're ready to do the job."

APhA conducted the survey of 435 pharmacists from March 20-27, 2021. The respondents are from every region of the nation, and work in a broad range of practice settings, with a majority of respondents practicing in community-based settings. The margin of error for this survey is plus or minus 4.7% at the 95% confidence level.

This survey was conducted as part of "Vaccine Confident," which is funded in part by a collaborative agreement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — CoAg number 1 NU50CK000576-01-00. The CDC is an agency within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Contents of this resource do not necessarily represent the CDC or HHS, and should not be considered an endorsement by the Federal Government.

