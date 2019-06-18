Pharmacists Name After Bite® Overwhelming Favorite for Insect Bite and Sting Management

LITTLETON, N.H., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a report published this month, U.S. News & World Report and Pharmacy Times® confirm that two-thirds of pharmacists recommend After Bite® for treating insect bites and stings. As bug bite and bee sting season ramps up across the United States, After Bite has been recognized as the no. 1 brand recommended by pharmacists for instant relief from itching, pain and discomfort.

Two-thirds of pharmacists recommend After Bite ($3.99) to relieve itching, discomfort and pain from insect bites and stings.

Chris Heye, CEO of Tender Corporation, maker of After Bite:

"For more than 40 years, healthcare professionals have turned to After Bite for instant relief from bug bites and stings for the whole family. The After Bite portable applicator pen puts our advanced formula into an easy-to-use package that fits into any pack, pocket or purse. Consumers trust pharmacists and pharmacists trust After Bite, the top-selling insect bite treatment in North America. We are honored to be recognized among pharmacists as the go-to product for relieving discomfort associated with bites and stings."

According to U.S. News & World Report, a global authority in rankings and consumer advice, 2019 marks the 23rd year it has published its Top Recommended Health Products report. Categories reviewed for the guide include topical antibiotics, cough suppressants and antihistamines.

Sixty-seven percent of pharmacists surveyed reported that they recommend After Bite and its safe formula, featuring baking soda and ammonia, for treating bites and stings from mosquitos, black flies, bees, and other insects.

After Bite is available in multiple options, such as Advanced Formula, Kids and Outdoor, for $3.99 at www.afterbite.com.

About After Bite®: Trusted for over 40 years, After Bite is the pharmacist-preferred insect bite treatment that provides instant relief from the itching, pain, and discomfort of insect bites and stings. The long-lasting advanced liquid formula with baking soda and ammonia works fast to stop the itch caused by biting insects like mosquitoes, black flies, bees, and more. www.afterbite.com

About Tender Corporation: Founded in 1973 in the heart of New Hampshire's iconic White Mountains, Tender Corporation brands have always operated with a simple, unified goal: To help people enjoy the outdoors, no matter the condition. With innovative products from the organized-by-injury Adventure® Medical Kits to the category-dominating After Bite® insect sting treatment, Tender has—and continues—to make good on that promise. www.tendercorp.com

