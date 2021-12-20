Pharmacovigilance Market to grow by USD 4.02 bn from 2021 to 2026|Evolving Opportunities with Accenture Plc, ArisGlobal LLC & Capgemini SE|17000+ Technavio Reports

For more insights on the pharmacovigilance market - Download a free sample report now!

Market Dynamics

Factors such as rising incidence rates of adverse drug events and favorable government regulations and policies will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the concerns related to data safety and security will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The pharmacovigilance market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Company Profiles

The pharmacovigilance market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The pharmacovigilance market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Accenture Plc, ArisGlobal LLC, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Icon Plc, International Business Machines Corp., IQVIA Holdings Inc., ITClinical, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, and Linical Co. Ltd.

Few Companies with Key Offerings

Accenture Plc - The company offers pharmacovigilance products such as INTIENT pharmacovigilance.

ArisGlobal LLC- The company offers pharmacovigilance products such as LifeSphere MultiVigilance 10.

Capgemini SE - The company offers pharmacovigilance products with these benefits such as efficient and automated solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - The company offers pharmacovigilance solutions for pharmaceutical companies to collect and integrate safety data from numerous sources.

Icon Plc - The company offers pharmacovigilance solutions focus on providing you with transparency, easy to review outputs, continuous quality improvement, and operational efficiency

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The pharmacovigilance market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the pharmacovigilance market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Service Provider , the market is classified into in-house and contract outsourcing.

, the market is classified into in-house and contract outsourcing. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Pharmacovigilance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.71 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, ArisGlobal LLC, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Icon Plc, International Business Machines Corp., IQVIA Holdings Inc., ITClinical, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, and Linical Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

