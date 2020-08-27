Pharmact Develops Simple, New Antigen Combined Mouthwash-Nasal Swab Test That Detects The SARS-CoV-2 Virus for Home Use

The most common entry point for an infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus is the mouth-throat-nasal cavity. Immediately after entry, the virus load in these areas increases continuously. Before the first clinical symptoms appear, the virus concentration is already so high that simple gargling combined with a nasal swab test is sufficient to obtain sufficient viral material. "This combined mouthwash-swab technique is new in medicine," Dr. Burgard emphasizes. "At present, the laboratory PCR test is still considered the gold standard for SARS CoV-2 detection. However, in science sometimes one has to break up existing structures and rethink in order to achieve better results and simpler solutions. This is how we came up with the idea that a mouth and throat lavage combined with a nasal swab, which can be performed at any time and any place, covers much larger areas and detects SARS-CoV-2 more reliably than the common swab test". BELMONITOR COV-2 could, for example, be suitable for screening nursing staff or other high-risk groups. In particular, it can reliably identify infected persons wherever people congregate.

Whether for use at the family doctor's office, at events, at the airport, at the daycare center, or at home, taking the BELMONITOR COV-2 test is very easy. After users have rinsed the supplied liquid around in their mouths for about 30 seconds, gargled and spit it out into a special container, they take a swab sample from their nasal passages. The swab is then whisked with the mouth rinsing solution. Finally, a solution of genetically engineered binding proteins is added. Within a few minutes, a specific color reaction indicates infection with SARS-CoV-2. "This not only allows users to check themselves, but also to carry out mass tests on people returning from trips, system-relevant persons, and concert or stadium visitors quickly and easily," Dr. Burgard concludes. A single set will be available from both the Pharmact Shop and independent retailers.

Not available in the US.

About Pharmact

Pharmact is a medtech company focusing on preventing disease through early detection. The company's international team of medical experts provides healthcare professionals with qualitative point-of-care rapid tests for the early detection of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes mellitus and liver fibrosis, as well as acute myocardial infarction. Founded in Berlin, Pharmact's international distribution headquarters is located at CUBEX 41, the innovative center for medtech start-ups based on the University Hospital Mannheim campus. The company is operated in the United States by Pharmact Healthcare Inc. in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

PRESS CONTACT:

[email protected]

Website: www.pharmact.de

SOURCE Pharmact GmbH