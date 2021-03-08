Pharmact Healthcare Inc. Has Appointed Séverine Bandou As Its New Chief Executive Officer

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Séverine Bandou has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Pharmact Healthcare Inc., a MedTech company focused on distributing in-vitro diagnostics for the early detection of acute and chronic diseases. Last year, Pharmact's launched its serology test BELTEST-IT COV-2 on the global market while seeking an EUA for the US market. The company is currently developing BELMONITOR COV-2 its new point-of-care antigen test that gives results in less than 5 minutes. More recently, the team has brought its innovative SARS-COV-2 foaming test, a screening test that provides results in 15 seconds, to the European market. The company strives to make the tests available not only to healthcare professionals but also to the general public since supermarket chains have begun selling coronavirus home testing kits in Germany. The Pharmact team and Dr. Serhan Kurtulmus, the inventor of the foaming test, are confident that this screening solution can be a game-changer to curb the pandemic since an acute direct infection can be detected very early after a presumed exposure to COVID-19.

One of Ms. Bandou's main goals will be to expand the company portfolio including COVID-19 testing and screening solutions on the North American market, by actively seeking EUAs and US partners to make these rapid tests easily available for home use. "I am confident that Séverine will excel in her new role with us," said Eric Schaber, Executive Chairman of Pharmact Healthcare Inc. and CEO of Pharmact GmbH, "She brings her marketing background and entrepreneurial spirit, which I believe will serve the team, and ultimately our customers." Ms. Bandou will work closely with Ms. Andrea Millsap-Bolden, Pharmact Healthcare Inc.'s VP of Commercialization Strategy and Operations. With over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical sector including ten years at Pfizer, Ms. Millsap-Bolden has a proven track record of developing high-performing product launch and sales strategies. A key aspect of her role is to develop and implement sales and infrastructure for the North American and Caribbean territories.

Séverine Bandou, a native of France, has worked in the United Kingdom and Italy before deciding to further her education in the United States. She holds a degree in Biotechnology and Innovation from Paris-Sud University and a degree in Innovation Management and Entrepreneurship from the Fox School of Business at Temple University and brings over 14 years of marketing and sales experience from various sectors. After graduating in 2017, she worked at NOVA, the venture arm of Saint-Gobain, one of the world's largest building materials companies and manufacturer of innovative material solutions. She then taught at the Fox School of Business before joining the Pharmact Group as the Global Marketing Director. Ms. Bandou lives in the suburb of Philadelphia since 2015.

Pharmact Healthcare Inc. is a MedTech company based in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. The company's international team of medical experts provides healthcare professionals with qualitative in-vitro diagnostics for the early detection of acute and chronic diseases. The Pharmact Group most recent project currently under development in Germany is a revolutionary drug that combats arteriosclerosis.

The tests are not currently available in the U.S.

