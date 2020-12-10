Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) Rolls Out Advanced Certification for Experienced Pharmacy Technicians Who Have Comprehensive Knowledge and Skills

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB), the nation's leading credentialing organization for pharmacy technicians, has launched its Advanced Certified Pharmacy Technician (CPhT-Adv) credential. Certified Pharmacy Technicians (CPhTs) can earn the new certification when they complete four of PTCB's specialty assessment-based certificate programs, or three certificate programs plus PTCB's Compounded Sterile Preparation Technician® (CSPT®) Certification, and have 3 years of pharmacy work experience.

Christine Cronin, CPhT-Adv, CSPT, Senior Attending Pharmacy Technician at Mass General/North Shore Cancer Center in Danvers, MA said she was eager to be one of the first to earn the CPhT-Adv. "Obtaining this certification was important to set an example in my role where I work," she said. "The credential is valuable for both staying current as a technician in practice and furthering the pharmacy technician profession. My employer supports and encourages this advancement."

Pharmacy technicians are immersed in a growing variety of specialized roles across practice settings. PTCB Executive Director and CEO William Schimmel said technicians want to demonstrate their extensive knowledge in specialized areas of pharmacy and show their commitment to advancing patient care and medication safety. "The new credential is a significant achievement for pharmacy technicians who seek recognition for their training and expertise," said Schimmel. "PTCB is resolved to support advanced career paths for pharmacy technicians. Our assessment-based certificate programs and the CPhT-Adv credential validate technician knowledge and skills in essential specialty areas."

"My CPhT-Adv Certification clearly shows the level of skill I have as a pharmacy technician," said Charlie Ann Montgomery, CPhT-Adv, Transplant Medication Access Coordinator at the UofL Jewish Hospital Trager Transplant Center in Louisville, KY. "It demonstrates that pharmacy technicians are big assets to the pharmacy world. This advanced certification is opening doors for technicians in physicians' offices, hospitals, and retail settings. Overall, this improves patient healthcare outcomes."

Leanne Griffin, CPhT-Adv, Assistant Pharmacy Buyer at Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge, GA, said she is proud to earn this distinction. "Between my varied work experiences and additional learning to obtain my CPhT-Adv, I've gained a new perspective on my job duties. Experience that involves in-depth education on a particular subject makes me better equipped to handle changes and updates in my pharmacy work environment."

PTCB's specialty assessment-based certificates include Technician Product Verification (TPV), Medication History, Controlled Substances Diversion Prevention, Billing and Reimbursement, and Hazardous Drug Management. Immunization Administration will be offered early in 2021.

To maintain an active CPhT-Adv Certification, credential holders are required to complete continuing education and renew on a regular basis.

About PTCB

PTCB, the nation's leading pharmacy technician certifying body, holds medication safety paramount through rigorous programs to certify technicians qualified to support pharmacists and patient care teams in all practice settings. PTCB's Certified Pharmacy Technician (CPhT) Program is fundamental across practice settings and the foundation for all PTCB credentials. PTCB offers the Compounded Sterile Preparation Technician® (CSPT®) Certification Program and Assessment-Based Certificate Programs for technicians in advanced roles. Founded in 1995, PTCB serves more than 280,000 active PTCB CPhTs, CSPTs, and CPhT-Advs. Visit ptcb.org

