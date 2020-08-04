PharmaForce International: MSL Engagement Tactics for Leading US Pharmaceutical Companies Continue to Change Dramatically

READING, Pa., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaForce International, a recognized leader in pharmaceutical and biotech industry benchmarking, has just completed extensive primary research in the area of United States field medical affairs. The study focuses on leading pharmaceutical companies' strategies for leveraging the field medical function and captures many key findings surrounding the market. Some noteworthy findings are the major changes happening to the industry's engagement tactics.

Of note, a shift in the allocation of industry personnel has recently occurred. Select pharmaceutical companies have significantly increased their field presence across traditional Medical Science Liaisons (MSLs), payer-facing MSLs, and field Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) initiatives. Though traditional Sales channel outreach in many cases has plateaued, the investment in field medical affairs engagement has increased while becoming more specialized. Additional attention has been directed toward payers and other organized customers. One leading company, which can be found profiled with the report, now deploys more than 500 field medical personnel across therapeutic areas, ensuring that Health Care Professionals (HCPs), Payers, and all other organized customers are adequately served and supported both clinically and from a health outcomes perspective.

In addition, methods and platforms utilized for interacting with HCPs and organized customers have also changed substantially since early 2020, due in part to COVID-19. Field Medical Affairs personnel at select organizations have maintained momentum throughout these unprecedented times by leveraging a variety of virtual tools and innovative engagement concepts.

For more information on the reports mentioned above, please contact Joyce Wedemeyer at [email protected] or by phone at 610-370-2906.

PharmaForce International (PFI) is a competitive intelligence firm with over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. PFI has become the market leader in commercial operations benchmarking and competitive intelligence.

SOURCE PharmaForce International

Related Links

https://www.pharmaforceintl.com

