PharmaForce International: Research Captures United States Pharma Companies' Best COVID-19 Approaches

READING, Pa., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaForce International (PFI), has prepared a strategically relevant and timely report to help understand the pharmaceutical and biotech industries' operational challenges during the pandemic. The objective of the United States COVID-19 Best Practices report, which was completed this past January, is to share insights on how companies are adapting to the unprecedented situation.

Analysts at PFI conducted over 150 interviews and surveys over a period of 8 months (March 2020 to December 2020) across multiple pharmaceutical and biotech companies in the United States. Interviewees include Sales Representatives, District/Regional Managers, Medical Science Liaisons, and Field Market Access personnel.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted day to day activities both at the industry level and HCP level. Pharmaceutical and Biotech companies have to continuously monitor the situation and adjust field personnel approaches and strategies while adhering to local, state, and national guidelines. PFI has observed varying approaches across all customer-facing functional areas – Sales, Marketing, Medical Affairs and Market Access. Not only has the quantity of customer interactions been substantially impacted, but the quality and nature of those specific engagements as well.

While operating during a pandemic, each field-based role has been presented with its own individual challenges. Sales Representatives have significantly increased their virtual interactions with HCPs, as opposed to face-to-face interactions. However, the study finds that there is still approximately 30% - 40% of HCPs that are not seeing Sales Reps in person or virtually. On average, sales reps are only making around 1-2 HCP calls per day since March 2020.

Personnel Deployed in a Field Medical role are seeing less resistance to interaction from HCPs than those deployed in a Field Sales role. However, many of the field medical interviewees indicated that the frequency and duration of KOL engagements have been impacted, noting that prior to COVID-19, KOL interactions lasted longer than in a virtual environment.

For more information on the reports mentioned above, please contact Joyce Wedemeyer at [email protected] or by phone at 610-370-2906.

PharmaForce International (PFI) is a competitive intelligence firm with over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. PFI has become the market leader in commercial operations benchmarking and competitive intelligence.

SOURCE PharmaForce International

Related Links

https://www.pharmaforceintl.com

