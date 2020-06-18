PharmaForce International: United States Oncology Market Sees a Shift in 2020 Commercial Approaches

READING, Pa., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaForce International (PFI) recently completed a benchmarking report that profiles over forty of the leading oncology sales and marketing organizations in the United States. The report captures many commercial trends within the ever-changing oncology market. A few noteworthy findings, in particular, are the various modifications that these leading companies have made to their 2020 commercial approaches.

A key change among the 2020 commercial approaches is the more stringent hiring processes that are taking place. Select organizations have started hiring only sales personnel who can demonstrate established relationships within specific medical systems. Furthermore, in addition to the traditional full-time sales personnel, some companies have started deploying part-time oncology specialty sales representatives. This approach is an effort to capitalize on established HCP relationships, while still accommodating representatives who are in need of more flexibility.

Some changes in commercial approaches are a result of large company acquisitions, which continue to have a major effect on the oncology market. The various acquisitions that have taken place within the past year have drastically altered the sizes and alignments of Sales, Medical Affairs, and often Marketing functional areas. These shifts in the commercial approaches are just a few of many key findings within PFI's 2020 US Oncology benchmarking report. Other key findings include:

Increased deployment of dedicated oncology Group Practice Organizations (GPO) Personnel

Promotional programming insights

Sales Representative compensation

Localized Hubs

Biosimilars and CAR-T insights

Leveraging Technology

Coronavirus/Covid-19 Implications

In addition to the United States, the Oncology benchmarking study is conducted in additional regions. The Oncology report for Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) will be completed in July. The report for Japan is expected to be completed by September.

For more information on the reports mentioned above, please contact Joyce Wedemeyer at [email protected] or by phone at 610-370-2906.

PharmaForce International (PFI) is a competitive intelligence firm with over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. PFI has become the market leader in commercial operations benchmarking and competitive intelligence.

SOURCE PharmaForce International

Related Links

http://www.pharmaforce.biz

