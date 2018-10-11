PharmaForce International: U.S. Pharmaceutical Companies Move Toward Utilization of Tracking Platforms for Medical Science Liaison Deployment

READING, Pa., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Research recently published by PharmaForce International (PFI) reports key changes in the functions of MSLs within 12 leading pharmaceutical companies in the United States. This research is outlined in PFI's 2018 MSL Benchmarking Study.

The majority of these companies within the report indicated that they now require MSLs to use various platforms to track standard information such as number of account calls per day, number of interactions, insights collected and other key details.

In addition to standard information, some companies request documentation of their MSLs' field interactions using a free text format. Any face-to-face communications that lead to significant data recorded between MSLs and Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) can be reviewed by strategy leads or upper management, and utilized accordingly.

Joyce Wedemeyer, Director of Marketing and Sales at PharmaForce International, says it gives pharmaceutical companies a more organized approach to not only track and compare the performance of their MSLs, but to pull noteworthy insights from interactions with KOLs.

"Furthermore, the utilization of tracking platforms for the MSL function can advance sharing of information throughout commercial and medical affair areas. Essentially, it could improve the capability of personnel within the organization to stay connected" says Wedemeyer.

Additional MSL trends captured in this report include insight specific to:

Key changes in the functions of MSLs within leading pharmaceutical companies

Strategic approaches to the MSL function

Consistent increase in "account-based" organizational approaches vs traditional KOL engagement across field medical organizations

Commitment toward Health Economics Outcomes Research (HEOR) field-based personnel

Reduction in the compensation gap between "start-up biotech" and large pharma salaries

