PharmaJet and Abnova partner to develop and deliver COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine using Needle-free Injection technology

GOLDEN, Colo., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaJet®, the maker of innovative, needle-free injection technology, today announced that its Needle-free Injection System technology will be used to deliver a messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine against SARS-CoV-2. The vaccine is being developed by Abnova Corporation, the world's largest antibody manufacturer, based in Taiwan.

Abnova has established a comprehensive portfolio of fully integrated solutions to address the needs for responding to SARS-CoV-2, including a novel adjuvant that can further increase the effectiveness of their mRNA candidate. "We have taken a major next step toward mRNA vaccine development against COVID-19 based on the specific gene sequences generating successful antibody response from our DNAx™ Immune platform," said Dr. Wilber Huang, President and CEO, Abnova. "We would like to complement the mRNA immunization with a needle-free platform to further augment the protective antibody response against COVID-19 with an impactful clinical outcome."

"We are pleased to be collaborating with Abnova on the development of their SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine," commented Chris Cappello, President and CEO, PharmaJet, "Our system has been found to improve the immune response of multiple RNA/DNA vaccines, in addition to its proven ease of administration in wide-scale immunization settings."

Refer to Instructions for Use to ensure safe injections and to review risks.

About PharmaJet

PharmaJet's mission is worldwide acceptance of PharmaJet needle-free injection systems as a standard of care in the vaccine delivery market. The PharmaJet Needle-free systems are safe, fast, and easy-to-use. They eliminate needlestick injuries, needle reuse and cross contamination, and help reduce sharps waste disposal. The Stratis® System has U.S. FDA 510(k) marketing clearance, CE Mark and WHO PQS certification to deliver medications and vaccines either intramuscularly or subcutaneously. The Tropis® Needle-free Injection System has CE Mark and WHO PQS certification for intradermal injections.

About Abnova

Abnova's DNAx™ Immune technology enables the rapid production of highly sensitive and specific antibodies for research, in vitro diagnostics, and therapeutic antibody applications. By leveraging the DNAx™ gene sequence antibody response bioinformatics, Abnova is accelerating the development of mRNA vaccines targeting infectious diseases and cancers.

