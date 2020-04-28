PharmaJet Announces Executive Leadership Changes

GOLDEN, Colo., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaJet®, the maker of innovative, needle-free injection technology, today announced the appointment of Chris Cappello to President and Chief Executive Officer. Chris replaces Ron Lowy, who was appointed Executive Chairman of the board.

Ron Lowy, Executive Chairman, PharmaJet Inc. said, "In the 10 years that Chris has worked for PharmaJet he has shown the ability to lead the organization and expand on our important collaborations with groups such as the US federal government, the World Health Organization, multiple pharmaceutical partnerships, and other entities who are adopting needle-free injection systems for use around the world. His strong business acumen, medical device expertise and established relationships are assets to the business as we move forward."

Mr. Cappello has extensive experience in medical device development and commercialization. He has spent his career managing the successful design, development, regulatory clearance and launch of both reusable and high volume disposable medical devices. Since joining PharmaJet, he has held successive global operational leadership positions, most recently as Chief Operating Officer. In his new role as President and CEO, Mr. Cappello will be responsible for running all facets of the business. Prior to joining PharmaJet, he drove the development of disruptive medical device technologies at companies such as AlloSource and Applied Medical. Mr. Cappello has a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Colorado State University and his Project Management Professional certification.

Mr. Cappello added, "I look forward to my expanded role and am pleased to be joining the Board of Directors of PharmaJet. While our needle-free injection systems are already being used extensively, there is an opportunity to expand our presence with additional strategic partnerships. Our easy to use needle-free systems are proven in actual large-scale field use and are applicable to the current pandemic situation as well as future global disease challenges ."

About PharmaJet

PharmaJet's mission is worldwide acceptance of PharmaJet needle-free injection systems as a standard of care in the vaccine delivery market. The PharmaJet Needle-free systems are safe, fast and easy-to-use. They eliminate needlestick injuries, needle reuse and cross contamination, and help reduce sharps waste disposal.

