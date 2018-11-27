PharmaJet to present latest Research Results at World Vaccine & Immunotherapy Congress

GOLDEN, Colo., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaJet®, the maker of innovative, needle-free injection technology, today announced plans to present their latest research results at the World Vaccine & Immunotherapy Congress on November 29 at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort in San Diego, California. The presentation, entitled Expanding Vaccine Effectiveness with Needle-free Delivery, will be presented by Dr. Erin Spiegel, Director of Scientific Affairs at PharmaJet, Inc.

Immunotherapy is an expanding field of medicine that includes therapeutics using nucleic acid-based delivery platforms. These types of platforms, which have also been used for vaccines, rely on chemically and electrically mediated methods of delivery. PharmaJet has shown in multiple studies that needle-free jet injection works to deliver these therapeutics to cells and even augments vaccine responses, possibly by increased dispersion of injectate or through tissue disruption. PharmaJet's Needle-free injection systems are commercially available now for clinical use, providing an alternative to early development as well as difficult to use delivery methods. Collaborators are using this technology successfully in clinical trials to move these immunotherapy medicines forward.

"We are continuing to expand the use of our devices with over 60 novel pharmaceuticals in pre-clinical and clinical studies worldwide, including DNA and RNA vaccines and therapeutics," said Ron Lowy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, PharmaJet Inc. "The data continues to be overwhelmingly positive for clinical efficacy using our devices."1

About PharmaJet

Based in Golden, Colorado, PharmaJet's mission is worldwide acceptance of PharmaJet needle-free devices as a standard of care in the vaccine delivery market. The innovative Stratis® Injector has U.S. FDA 510(k) marketing clearance, CE Mark and WHO PQS certification to deliver medications and vaccines either intramuscularly or subcutaneously. The Tropis® device for intradermal injections received authorization to apply the CE Mark in May 2016. The PharmaJet Needle-free Injectors are safe, fast and easy-to-use. They eliminate needlestick injuries, needle reuse and cross contamination, and help reduce sharps waste disposal. For more information, visit www.pharmajet.com.

