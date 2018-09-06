PharmaMar is Announcing its Intention to Conduct a Registered Public Offering of American Depositary Shares

MADRID, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharma Mar, S.A. (MCE: PHM) ("Pharma Mar" or the "Company") is announcing its intention to conduct a registered public offering of American Depositary Shares representing its shares in the United States. This was previously announced as one of the key elements of the strategy for the merger between Pharma Mar and Zeltia S.A. (regulatory announcement of 2 December 2014) and in other subsequent communications. The timing and terms of the proposed offering, which would be made by means of a share capital increase with no preferred subscription right to be approved by the Company's Board of Directors within the limits of the powers conferred by the general meeting, have not yet been determined.

The Company has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 (the "Form F-1") to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, but it has not yet become effective. The proposed offering is subject to market and other standard conditions, including the effectiveness of the Form F-1. These securities cannot be sold, nor can offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the Form F-1 has been publicly filed and has become effective.

About PharmaMar



Headquartered in Madrid, PharmaMar is a biopharmaceutical company, focused on oncology and committed to research and development which takes its inspiration from the sea to discover molecules with antitumor activity. It is a company that seeks innovative products to provide healthcare professionals with new tools to treat cancer. Its commitment to patients and to research has made it one of the world leaders in the discovery of antitumor drugs of marine origin.

PharmaMar has a pipeline of drug candidates and a robust R&D oncology program. With subsidiaries in Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria and the United States. PharmaMar wholly owns other companies: GENOMICA, a molecular diagnostics company; Sylentis, dedicated to researching therapeutic applications of gene silencing (RNAi); and two chemical enterprises, Zelnova Zeltia and Xylazel.

To learn more about PharmaMar, please visit us at www.pharmamar.com.

