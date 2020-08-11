PharmaSources Launches the Export-Driven Event CPhI & P-MEC China E-Trade Season

The Chinese pharmaceutical market is estimated to reach $161.8 billion by 2023 and take a 30% share of the global market. Among all the industry segments, APIs, natural extracts and pharma machinery are the most export-oriented, creating the export value of 33.68 billion, 2.37 billion and 242.29 million respectively in year 2019.

With the outbreak of COVID-19, the Chinese pharma industry is facing more challenges and uncertainties, including production slowdowns and barred exporting supply chains. The cancellation or postponement of the major pharmaceutical events has also lessened the opportunities of face-to-face communication and exchanges within the pharma community.

"COVID-19 has changed the environment for export trade, and we are launching our event against the eventful time." commented Zing Zhou, Senior Director of PharmaSources, "This E-Trade Season, spanning the pharma sectors of APIs, natural extracts and machinery, will cast massive exposure of the local pharma manufacturers instantly towards the global markets, as well as broaden the souring choices for international buyers."

CPhI China Top API Exporters & Products

24-28 August 2020

This session will bring together the 100 cream-of-the-crop API exporters of China and showcase the most popular exporting products. International buyers will be able to raise inquiries directly to the top suppliers through a simple click. Through the Video Meeting function, on-demand online meetings will be hosted for supplier and buyer to meet and talk on 1-to-1 basis. A free-downloadable industry annual review will be presented to give strategically valuable references for global pharma professionals and companies.

Popular Natural Extracts for Health and Pharma

21-25 September 2020

The natural extract session will present 350 quality exporting suppliers with their key products for the usage in both the health and pharma sectors. Multiple live webinars on heated topics tailored for overseas markets will be on live streaming with free access for viewers. The key players from China will be introducing their latest innovations on products and technologies and interact with the audiences for deeper exchanges.

P-MEC China Webinar – Russia Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Machinery

19 October 2020

P-MEC China is going to organize the live webinar on the topic of pharmaceutical manufacturing and machinery in China, Russia and CIS markets on 19th October. The webinar will build a learning and networking platform between professionals in China, Russian and CIS markets and contribute to the advancement of the pharmaceutical manufacturing technology and machinery community connection. The live and interactive webinar is FREE for anyone to register and attend.

For more information on CPhI & P-MEC China E-Trade Season, please visit https://www.pharmasources.com/zt/etradeseason

About PharmaSources

Rolled out in 2010 as an online trade platform serving the pharmaceutical industry, EN-CPhI.CN has been re-named and rebranded to PharmaSources after 10 years driving industry development. PharmaSources connects international pharma buyers and suppliers, promoting trade and development across the industry. The B2B platform features over 8,500 suppliers and 3,600,000 products in 30 major categories spanning the entire pharma supply chain and delivers services to over 90,000 active members across 211 countries and regions. To learn more about PharmaSources please go to www.pharmasources.com or email [email protected]

Contacts:

Yingqi Shi

+86-2133392421

[email protected]

SOURCE CPhI & P-MEC China