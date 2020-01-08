PharmaVentures Strengthens its M&A and Fundraising Capabilities with the Appointment of a New Managing Director, Robert Gebhardt

OXFORD, England, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaVentures is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Gebhardt as a Managing Director. Robert is an experienced investment banking professional with more than 18 years of M&A and investment banking experience, primarily covering Emerging Markets. He has successfully completed more than €15bn in M&A and Capital Markets transactions over the past 15 years.

Prior to joining PharmaVentures, he held positions at Nomura International and KPMG and more recently at STJ Advisors (Capital Markets/IPO Advisory) and Goetz Partners (M&A) in London.

Robert brings a strong track record in originating and executing M&A advisory and capital market transactions, advising Western European/CEE/SEE and Asian investors (incl. private equity funds, family offices, SWFs and governments) around their acquisitions/investments, divestments and fundraising strategy (equity/debt).

Fintan Walton, PhD, Chief Executive of PharmaVentures, said: "We are delighted to welcome Robert Gebhardt as Managing Director to PharmaVentures. He has an impressive track record in healthcare M&A and investment banking. His wealth of experience will add significant value to our clients in their M&A and fundraising activities."

About PharmaVentures

PharmaVentures is a premier transaction advisory firm; a world leader in partnering, pharma M&A deals and strategic alliances.

An unrivalled bank of specialist experience, deal analytics and network of contacts among innovators and large pharma makes PharmaVentures uniquely placed to support healthcare businesses in all aspects of deal-making and strategic planning. PharmaVentures is well known for its deep insight into deal structures and its success for generating partnering interest.

PharmaVentures Capital Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of PharmaVentures Limited. All regulated activities are delivered through PharmaVentures Capital Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (741356). PharmaVentures Capital Limited undertakes regulated activities for and on behalf of professional clients only as defined in the FCA handbook COBS 3.5. Securities offered in the United States through Crito Capital LLC, member FINRA, SIPC and MSRB.

Find out more www.pharmaventures.com

Services include:

Corporate Advisory (M&A, divestments, Partnering - licensing in and out)

Private Placement Fundraising

Strategy (commercialisation, deal strategy, due diligence, market entry)

Valuation and Positioning (licensing, M&A, fundraising & expert testimonies)

Expert Testimony (patent infringement, deal disagreements, taxation, determining damages)

PharmaVentures is based in Oxford, UK, employs over 20 professionals and has associates across Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

