Pharmavite Appoints Rhonda Hoffman Chief Marketing Officer

"We're thrilled to announce Rhonda Hoffman as our new Chief Marketing Officer and firmly believe that she has the skills and experience to bring our marketing efforts to the next level," said Jeff Boutelle, CEO at Pharmavite. "Our industry is going through rapid transformation and Rhonda's appointment comes at the perfect time as Pharmavite prepares to unleash a wave of innovation that will meet the needs of consumers in new and exciting ways."

Hoffman joins Pharmavite from Elanco Animal Health, where she was responsible for a comprehensive multi-billion dollar brand portfolio. Her previous roles include General Manager, Consumer Products at Cardinal Health and General Manager, U.S. Pediatric Nutrition at Abbott, where she spent nearly a decade in strategy and marketing-focused leadership roles overseeing recognized brands such as Similac, Pedialyte and PediaSure.

In addition, Hoffman launched Vrios, a global innovation and marketing strategy consultancy for health and wellness, vitamins and supplements and beauty/personal care companies. She received a Master of Business Administration from The Ohio State University.

About Pharmavite LLC

Pharmavite is a leader in the health and wellness industry, earning the trust of healthcare professionals, consumers, and retailers by manufacturing high-quality nutrition products and solutions under its Nature Made®, EQUELLE®, MegaFood and Innate Response brands. Pharmavite is dedicated to helping people live healthier, more vital lives by producing the highest quality products and providing trust and transparency. Based in California, Pharmavite LLC is a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Visit www.pharmavite.com for more information.

