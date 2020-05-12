Pharmavite Introduces nurish by Nature Made® Vitamin Subscription Service

Developed with a science-based approach to personalized nutrition, nurish's proprietary online assessment evaluates core nutrient needs based on age, diet, lifestyle, wellness and general health. The result is a customized vitamin and supplement regimen designed to bridge an individual's specific nutrient gaps, prioritizing only the vitamins they need, when they need them.

"At Nature Made, we have a long-standing history of innovating to meet consumers' needs and the launch of nurish by Nature Made is an exciting leap forward that makes personalized nutrition much more accessible," said Tobe Cohen, Chief Growth Officer, Pharmavite. "Our goal is to provide deep insights into a person's specific nutrient gaps and offer a customized recommendation of Nature Made's high quality vitamins, recognized as the #1 Pharmacist Recommended Vitamin and Supplement Brand*, to help bridge those gaps."

nurish was created by leveraging Nature Made's industry-leading Nutrient Shortfalls Platform and Research Program to identify key nutrient gaps that impact health and wellbeing, while using the most current research, and Recommended Diet Allowance (RDA) and Upper Intake Level (UL) standards.

Fitting in the optimal daily dose of essential nutrients can be complicated and time consuming – nearly 90% of Americans get less than the required amount through foods alone1. Shortfalls in certain micronutrients, such as Calcium, Vitamins A, C and D, and Magnesium, may lead to low mood, muscle fatigue, low energy or even difficulty sleeping.2,3

"The main causes of micronutrient gaps are typically poor dietary habits, limited access to high quality foods, or improper absorption of micronutrients due to drug interactions," shared Dr. Susan H. Mitmesser, Vice President, Science and Technology at nurish by Nature Made. "Supplementing with high quality vitamins can help fill the gaps, but many people don't know where to begin. The key to proper dietary supplementation is getting an individualized vitamin regime and that's why nurish is the perfect solution for anyone looking to bridge their nutrient gaps."

Upon completion of the assessment, consumers will receive a customized plan of core essentials, along with additional recommendations that can easily be added to the monthly pack. As individual health needs change, so can the personalized packs, and customers may pause or cancel at any time.

nurish by Nature Made is available online nationwide. To complete the nurish assessment and learn more, please visit www.nurish.com.

About nurish by Nature Made®

nurish is a convenient new subscription service that creates personalized nutritional supplement packets full of the vitamins and supplements you need to be at your best every day. Manufactured by Pharmavite, the makers of Nature Made® vitamins, and made in the U.S., each customized vitamin and supplement regimen is designed to bridge individual, specific nutrient gaps and address all the parts that make you, you. To sign up, simply take the proprietary assessment that evaluates core nutrient needs based on inputs about your age, diet, lifestyle, wellness and general health. A personalized 30-day supply of grab-and-go daily vitamin and supplement packets will be shipped to you every month. To learn more, visit www.nurish.com and follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/nurishbynaturemade) and Instagram (@nurishbynaturemade).

About Nature Made®

Nature Made® is the number one vitamin and supplement brand in traditional retail scanning outlets.♦ Manufactured by Pharmavite, Nature Made was the first line of dietary supplements to earn the United States Pharmacopeia's (USP) Verified Dietary Supplement mark – independent verification that products meet stringent quality criteria for purity and potency. Visit NatureMade.com for the latest news and offerings.

♦Nature Made is the #1 selling national vitamin and supplement brand in traditional retail scanning outlets (based in part on data reported by IRI through its Unify Liquid Data® service for the Total Vitamins category for the 52-week period ending 04/19/20 in US MULO and US Food Drug Mass channels. © 2020 IRI Worldwide).

About Pharmavite LLC

Pharmavite is a leader in the health and wellness industry, earning the trust of healthcare professionals, consumers, and retailers by manufacturing high-quality nutrition products and solutions under its Nature Made®, nurish by Nature Made®, EQUELLE®, MegaFood and Innate Response brands. Pharmavite is dedicated to helping people live healthier, more vital lives by producing the highest-quality products and providing trust and transparency. Based in California, Pharmavite LLC is a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Visit www.pharmavite.com for more information.

*Based on a survey of pharmacists who recommend branded vitamins and supplements

1 Wallace, T et al. Multivitamin/mineral supplement contribution to micronutrient intakes in the United States. 2007 – 2010. J Am Coll Nutr. 2014; 33 (2): 94-102. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24724766

2 Oregon State University. Micronutrient Information Center. 2018. Linus Pauling Institute. Accessed on: May 01, 2020. https://lpi.oregonstate.edu/mic

3 Ikonte, CJ et al. Micronutrient Inadequacy in Short Sleep: Analysis of the NHANES 2005–2016. 2019; 11 (10): 2335. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/31581561

