PharmaVOICE Magazine Announces the 2021 PharmaVOICE 100 and Red Jacket Award Honorees

TITUSVILLE, N.J., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Once again, it is our privilege to recognize 100 of the most inspirational, motivational, and transformational individuals throughout the life-sciences industry in our annual July/August PharmaVOICE 100 issue. PharmaVOICE is honored to showcase these inspiring individuals, whose leadership over the past 18 months has been more important than ever to make sure their teams, the patients they serve, and their organizations continued to be served at the highest levels possible.

The PharmaVOICE team is proud to have developed the only awards program in the industry to recognize individuals of all ages representing all sectors of the life-sciences industry — from academia to nonprofit organizations to big pharma to emerging biotech companies to technology companies that provide molecule-to-market services in support of moving the needle to benefit patients around the world. The result is an issue featuring a diverse mix of people across a range of disciplines — ranging from the clinic to the C-suite — who are making meaningful contributions in their fields of influence.

"The genesis of the PharmaVOICE 100 was to showcase people — people who inspire change, people who inspire others to stretch and reach their goals, people who are committed to making the world a healthier place," says Taren Grom, editor and co-founder, PharmaVOICE. "Each year, our community puts thoughtful consideration into distinguishing the individuals who are leading the charge in terms of inspired leadership, creativity, breakthrough science, corporate excellence, patient advocacy, mentorship and sponsorship, DE&I, technology development, etc."

This must-read issue has become one of the most-anticipated publications of the year showcasing the 100 individuals who were nominated by thousands of PharmaVOICE readers as well as our Red Jacket Award honorees, who are raising the bar in terms of what it means to be an inspired leader for the industry at large.

Our annual in-person event has once again been reimagined and we are excited to offer our global community a virtual Celebration on September 9 featuring four exciting panels and four "Ask the PharmaVOICE 100 anything…" sessions. Be sure to register at www.pharmavoice-events.com to be eligible for prizes and giveaways!

View the 2021 list of the PharmaVOICE 100

