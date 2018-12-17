Pharmco Expands U.S. Manufacturing for Herbal Extraction Solvents

SHELBYVILLE, Ky., Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmco, a brand of Greenfield Global, today announced that they have expanded manufacturing capability for herbal extraction solvents at the company's Shelbyville, Kentucky, USA facility. This expansion helps Pharmco meet growth goals and stay ahead of aggressive demand from cannabis extraction businesses for such products. The expansion will produce increased volumes of tax-free alcohol blends. The added production came online in December 2018.

"We are working hard to stay ahead of demand and establish the resources needed to fully support customers in the herbal extraction marketplace, which we predict will see exponential growth in 2019 and beyond," Frank Richards, Director of Business Development for Pharmco, explained. "Our efforts include both the expansion at the Shelbyville plant as well as enhancements to our sales, distribution and support networks throughout North America."

Today, Pharmco supplies hundreds of customers all over North America from more than a dozen strategically located warehouses and distribution centers, all supported by centralized production in Shelbyville and the Greenfield Global infrastructure worldwide.

The expansion in Shelbyville includes both increased production for high-purity extraction solvents and upgrades to ensure continued quality and reliable supply.

"New and pending legislation legalizing hemp and other cannabis-related products, coupled with ongoing research into their uses, are creating significant opportunities for farmers and herbal extraction companies in North America," Richards said. "Our Pharmco brand is continually investing in the manufacturing infrastructure, supply chain, personnel and support systems needed to stay ahead of that demand and reliably meet customer needs in this industry for years to come."

Pharmco produces and offers a range of products used in herbal extraction, including pure ethanol, denatured ethanol blends, high-purity solvents, MCT oil and hemp seed oil. Additionally, the company will work with extractors to develop custom alcohol or solvent blends based on application needs and customer formulations. Products are lab tested in house prior to shipping to ensure quality and purity, and the company regularly communicates with extractors on issues such as purity, yields, local regulations, permits and taxation – including excise tax.

To learn more, visit https://greenfield.com/extractions/ or call 1-203-740-3471.

About Pharmco by Greenfield Global

Greenfield is one of the largest high-purity alcohol companies in North America. Under the Pharmco brand, the company offers a wide range of specialty alcohols and bio-based chemicals to quality-driven and environmentally-conscious customers around the globe. Twelve federally registered Distilled Spirits Plant locations offer regional distribution from coast to coast with support worldwide support through more than 40 international distribution partners. The Pharmco brand stands for premium quality and service excellence and has been supplying life science, food, flavor, fragrance, personal care, extraction and industrial companies with mission-critical products for more than 30 years.

About Greenfield Global Inc.

Greenfield Global provides high-value, mission-critical raw materials, ingredients and additives that are vital to businesses, improve people's lives, and preserve the health of the planet. Greenfield is the largest ethanol producer in Canada and owns and operates four ethanol distilleries, three specialty chemical manufacturing and packaging plants, and three next-generation biofuel and renewable energy R&D centers in Canada and the United States. Founded in 1989, Greenfield continually develops more efficient and sustainable technologies and products while shrinking its own carbon footprint. From start-ups to the largest brands in the world, customers trust Greenfield's extensive portfolio of premium products, regulatory expertise, and industry-leading service. Under its Pharmco and Commercial Alcohols brands, Greenfield delivers hundreds of products to thousands of Life Science, Food, Flavor, Fragrance, and Beverage customers in more than 50 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit www.greenfield.com.

