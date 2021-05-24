PharmCon freeCE Launches New Roundtable Series with Live Session on Opioid Use Disorder Featuring Ryan Fieldman from Netflix Documentary 'Recovery Boys'

RADNOR, Pa., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With opioid addiction still a crisis in the U.S., PharmCon freeCE, a division of KnowFully Learning Group and leading provider of live online continuing education (CE), today announced the launch of its accredited monthly roundtable series and inaugural webinar "Beyond the Classroom: Opioid Use Disorder". Streaming live on Wednesday, May 26 at 6:00 p.m. ET, the session will include a panel of clinical and regulatory experts with special guest Ryan Fieldman, a former substance abuse recovery patient, current peer recovery support specialist and one of the subjects of the Netflix opioid addiction documentary 'Recovery Boys.' The discussion will cover the impact of the opioid epidemic on daily practice in the pharmacy setting as well as on patients, and will include real-time questions from participants.

As practicing pharmacists themselves, PharmCon experts recognize how beneficial it is for healthcare professionals to engage in meaningful conversations around complex, challenging topics. Too often, education on these subjects remains too academic or hypothetical to apply to practice, which is why this new PharmCon freeCE roundtable series steps "beyond the classroom" and poses the toughest questions and practice challenges to the leading experts. In these monthly discussions, experts will answer questions submitted by learners during the livestream. Each session will cover an important theme and will reflect the monthly topic of The Rx Consultant, a new addition to PharmCon's offering that provides pharmaceutical education and news updates for healthcare professionals. Learners will be able to explore the featured topic further in The Rx Consultant's monthly edition.

"Our aim is to provide a nuanced, complete perspective on important healthcare topics," explained Amy Burmeister, senior vice president at PharmCon. "By pairing more traditional continuing education, such as webinars and monographs, with these interactive roundtable discussions—which will often feature a patient perspective—learners will receive a more holistic view of the real-world impacts of these critical topics."

Kevin Hope, RPh, director of CE and compliance at PharmCon, will moderate the inaugural roundtable and will be joined by a panel of three experts in opioid use disorder:

Mark Garofoli , PharmD, MBA, BCGP, CPE, an assistant professor at West Virginia University School of Pharmacy, a certified pain educator and the instructor for PharmCon freeCE's pain management and substance abuse specialty training programs

, PharmD, MBA, BCGP, CPE, an assistant professor at School of Pharmacy, a certified pain educator and the instructor for PharmCon freeCE's pain management and substance abuse specialty training programs Jennifer Gershman , PharmD, CPh, an opioid use disorder expert with published research in various scholarly journals and a primary author for this month's issue of The RxConsultant

, PharmD, CPh, an opioid use disorder expert with published research in various scholarly journals and a primary author for this month's issue of The RxConsultant Kimberly Burns , RPh, JD, a professor of pharmaceutical sciences at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) School of Pharmacy, where she teaches pharmacy law and specializes in the legal ramifications of prescription drug abuse for pharmacy

Joining these experts will be special guest Ryan Fieldman, who will offer his perspective as both a substance abuse recovery patient and recovery support specialist.

"Patient perspectives are an important, and sometimes missing, piece of the puzzle when addressing complex concerns like opioid use disorder," said Mr. Hope. "Ryan Fieldman's personal experience and professional work with other patients will add a much-needed voice to this roundtable discussion."

This webinar, airing Wednesday May 26 at 6:00 PM ET, offers an hour of ACPE-accredited CE for pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, and nurses. Registration is available on freeCE.com or through this link. There is a $30 registration fee for learners who are not currently PharmCon freeCE members (this session is free to members). The next roundtable in this series will focus on diabetes and will occur on Wednesday, June 30, at 6:00 PM ET.

About PharmCon

Founded in 1990, PharmCon was acquired by KnowFully Learning Group in August of 2019. PharmCon's suite of solutions includes innovative exam preparation and continuing education courses for current and aspiring pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, nurses and other healthcare providers. Through freeCE.com, PharmCon is the largest provider of live online continuing education ("CE") services to pharmacists and pharmacy technicians. Through The Rx Consultant, PharmCon provides a subscription-based service that delivers practical updates and reviews covering top-selling drugs and common health conditions. For additional information, visit pharmcon.com.

About KnowFully Learning Group

Founded in 1985 as Surgent McCoy CPE, LLC, the KnowFully Learning Group now provides continuing professional education, exam preparation courses and education resources to the accounting, finance and healthcare sectors. For more information, please visit knowfully.com.

SOURCE KnowFully Learning Group