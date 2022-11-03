Pharming to present at Jefferies Healthcare Conference

LEIDEN, Netherlands, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM) (Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that its Chief Executive Officer, Sijmen de Vries, will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference in London, November 15-17, 2022.

Pharming Group N.V.'s CEO will present on Tuesday, November 15 at 09:45 GMT / 10:45 CET.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-to-one with Pharming's management team, please contact your Jefferies representative, or send an email to Pharming's Investor Relations team to [email protected].

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. Pharming is commercializing and developing an innovative portfolio of protein replacement therapies and precision medicines, including small molecules, biologics, and gene therapies that are in early to late-stage development. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit www.pharming.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:

Pharming Group, Leiden, The Netherlands

Heather Robertson, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Manager

T: +31 71 5247 400

E: [email protected]

FTI Consulting, London, UK

Victoria Foster Mitchell/Alex Shaw

T: +44 203 727 1000

FTI Consulting, USA

Jim Polson

T: +1 (312) 553-6730

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Leon Melens

T: +31 6 53 81 64 27

E: [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1778344/Pharming_Group_NV_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Pharming Group N.V.