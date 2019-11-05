Pharrell Williams, Reserve Properties and Westdale Properties unveil an unprecedented residential collaboration in Toronto

"It's a tremendous honour to announce our collaboration with Pharrell Williams," says Sheldon Fenton, President and Chief Executive Officer, Reserve Properties. " The partnership was born out of a desire to do something really unique for Toronto and architecture as a whole. We believe by bringing in a cultural icon with vision and ideation from outside the realm of real estate it will allow us to break the mold in terms of what has traditionally been done. So far the experience has been off the charts and beyond our expectations."

The Grammy Award-winning artist, producer, songwriter, philanthropist, fashion designer and entrepreneur is known for high-profile collaborations, including a capsule collection with Chanel and a long-standing relationship with Adidas and Human Made. Other collaborative projects include an upcoming Youth Centre in Virginia Beach with Oppenheim Architecture + Design, work with Zaha Hadid Architects and the creation of the Something in the Water Festival. The collaboration with Reserve and Westdale marks Pharrell's first foray into multi-residential development.

"The opportunity to apply my ideas and viewpoint to the new medium of physical structures has been amazing," says Williams, detailing his involvement in the project. "Everyone at the table had a collective willingness to be open, to be pushed, to be prodded and poked, to get to that uncomfortable place of question mark, and to find out what was on the other side. The result is untitled and I'm very grateful and appreciative to have been a part of the process."

A series of design meetings were held in New York, Los Angeles and London over the course of the past year to hone the vision for the project. During this time key themes around essentialism, connections to the elements and the universality of space emerged to guide the overall direction of untitled. Pharrell worked alongside Reserve Properties, Westdale Properties, IBI Group and U31, responding to everything from the vision and materiality of the architectural facade, to the overall interior programming and even the furnishing choices for individual spaces.

"The thinking and philosophy that ended up governing the whole process was less about adding items and instead focusing on reducing and stripping away to get us to the essential core elements of the design," explains Shane Fenton, Chief Operating Officer, Reserve Properties. "Pharrell pushed us towards designing spaces that felt universal. Instead of dictating a lifestyle onto our purchasers and residents, we aimed to create harmonious spaces that could serve as the backdrop to their lives. That lens was applied throughout the entire building until we ended up with something that felt both timeless and singular."

The ethos of universality is also how the team landed on the brand untitled, which encapsulates the notion that physical space is only a backdrop.

"To live your life untitled means not having to live up to something or perform beyond a standard. For the standard to literally just be this beautiful matrix that allows people to create their own world," explains Williams. "How could we as designers ensure the essentials were really thought out and expertly crafted, but delivered in a way that left everything else up to the imagination of the person occupying the space."

Untitled is another joint-venture between Reserve Properties and Westdale Properties, following the sell-out success of Line 5. With untitled, the two leading Toronto-based developers are once again returning to mid-town with 750 units, split between two towers and a joint-podium.

"Yonge and Eglinton is in the midst of a tremendous transformation that is unlike anything else happening in North America", says Mitchell Cohen, Chief Operating Officer, Westdale Properties. "We were one of the first to invest in the area and to see just how far midtown has come since then has been a highlight. As developers with a long track record in this neighbourhood, collaborating with Pharrell is about pushing ourselves to do better. But it's also an opportunity to give back to a community that has given us so much.

untitled will feature 750 units and will launch in early 2020. For more information, register at untitledtoronto.com

About Reserve Properties

Reserve Properties is an active developer of residential, retail and mixed-use properties. With over three decades of experience, the executive has been involved in more than 125 projects encompassing more than 12,500 homes and 2 million square feet of commercial and retail space across North America. The Reserve team spans two family generations, offering extensive expertise in all aspects of real estate development, construction and financing. Reserve Properties hires the best professionals and consultants to help bring each venture to life. This philosophy, coupled with a steadfast commitment to the best interests of their clients and customers, has helped the company achieve the success it enjoys today. With a history of executing forward-thinking multi-residential projects like Line 5, Rise, and Bellefair, as well as high-volume retail spaces for national tenants including Starbucks, LCBO and Shoppers Drug Mart, Reserve has always demonstrated a progressive approach to neighbourhood development. The team has spent recent years acquiring strategic properties throughout the city that will allow them to continue this vision. Reserve's commitment to inspired architecture and a sophisticated understanding of interior design and lifestyle programming is highlighted with untitled, which will deliver a new vision for residential living at Yonge and Eglinton.

About Westdale Properties

For over 60 years, Toronto-based Westdale Properties has owned, managed and developed real estate across North America. As a family company with a unique vision for multi-residential real estate and an understanding of mixed-use development, Westdale is committed to fostering positive experiences for the thousands of people who live in, work and shop at their properties. Westdale's Canadian portfolio alone includes close to 7000 residential units and over 2.5M square feet on retail, commercial and industrial spaces. Across the US, Westdale owns and manages close to 47,000 residential units in 200 properties and 30 cities, as well as 1.8M square feet of retail and commercial space. Westdale's Food & Hospitality portfolio includes some of Toronto's most loved restaurants including The Chase, Kasa Moto, Planta and Palm Lane. Westdale's team of almost 1500 employees across Canada and the US share a dedication to their partners, tenants and clients, bringing a nimble approach and creative strategy to every project they build, develop and manage.

