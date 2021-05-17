Phase 3 Data Presented at ATS 2021 Show REGEN-COV™ (casirivimab with imdevimab) Reduced Risk of Hospitalization or Death by 70% in Non-hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Patients treated with REGEN-COV had 4-day shorter duration of symptoms and significantly reduced viral load compared to placebo

Similar efficacy observed with both doses (1,200 mg and 2,400 mg); U.S. FDA is currently reviewing request to add lower 1,200 mg dose to EUA

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced the presentation of detailed results from the Phase 3 pivotal trial showing REGEN–COV™ (casirivimab with imdevimab) significantly reduced the risk of hospitalization or death, shortened symptom duration and reduced viral load in non-hospitalized patients (outpatients) with COVID-19. These data were presented at the 2021 American Thoracic Society International Conference (ATS 2021) in the Breaking News: Clinical Trial Results in Pulmonary Medicine Scientific Symposium, which features late-breaking information on leading clinical trials in pulmonary and critical care medicine.

"Despite increasing vaccination rates, many continue to be diagnosed with COVID-19 who could benefit from REGEN-COV due to underlying conditions like asthma or COPD that put them at higher risk for severe disease," said Julie Philley, M.D., Chair of Internal Medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center and trial investigator. "The Phase 3 trial showed REGEN-COV helped patients avoid hospitalization or even death while speeding up recovery time. These results add to the growing body of clinical evidence, real-world experience and strong recommendations by the National Institutes of Health COVID-19 treatment guidelines that collectively underscore the urgent need to ensure all appropriate patients are treated."

The Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluated REGEN–COV in 4,567 high-risk outpatients with COVID-19. Two REGEN-COV doses were studied in the trial – the currently authorized 2,400 mg dose and a 1,200 mg dose under evaluation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). All patients evaluated for efficacy had at least one risk factor for severe COVID-19, such as chronic lung disease (including asthma), obesity, cardiovascular disease or being at least 50 years of age.

Positive topline results from the trial were announced in March 2021, showing REGEN–COV met its primary and all secondary endpoints, with similar efficacy observed for both doses. These data demonstrated patients treated with 1,200 mg or 2,400 mg REGEN–COV experienced:

70% (p=0.0024) and 71% (p<0.0001) reduced risk of hospitalization or death through day 29, compared to placebo.

4-day shorter time to symptom resolution, with a median of 10 days with both REGEN-COV groups compared to a median of 14 days with placebo.

Reduced viral load by 0.71 log 10 copies/mL and 0.86 log 10 copies/mL in seven days, compared to placebo (p<0.0001 for both).

A safety assessment in 5,531 patients was conducted up to day 169, and the safety profile was consistent with previously reported data. Serious adverse events (SAEs) were largely related to COVID-19 and occurred in 1.1% of patients in the 1,200 mg group, 1.3% in the 2,400 mg group and 4.0% in the placebo group. There was 1 death in the 1,200 mg group (n=827), 1 death in the 2,400 mg group (n=1,849) and 5 deaths in the placebo groups (n=1,843).

REGEN–COV is an investigational antibody cocktail authorized for emergency use in the U.S. for patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high-risk of severe disease or hospitalization, and is strongly recommended by the National Institutes of Health COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines for these patients. In addition, research has shown that REGEN–COV retains potency in vitro against the main variants of concern known to be circulating within the U.S. (see fact sheet for further information). REGEN–COV is administered intravenously (IV), with infusion times as short as 20 minutes.

REGEN–COV continues to be assessed in the outpatient (symptomatic and asymptomatic infections), prevention and certain hospitalized COVID-19 patient settings. In April 2021, Regeneron announced positive initial results from a Phase 3 trial evaluating the ability of REGEN-COV to prevent COVID-19 infection among household contacts of SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals.

The development and manufacturing of REGEN–COV have been funded in part with federal funds from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, under OT number: HHSO100201700020C.

About the REGEN–COV Antibody Cocktail

REGEN–COV (casirivimab with imdevimab) is a cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies (also known as REGN10933 and REGN10987) that was designed specifically to block infectivity of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, using Regeneron's proprietary VelocImmune® and VelociSuite® technologies. The two potent, virus-neutralizing antibodies that form the cocktail bind non-competitively to the critical receptor binding domain of the virus's spike protein, which diminishes the ability of mutant viruses to escape treatment and protects against spike variants that have arisen in the human population, as detailed in Science.

Under an EUA issued by the FDA, REGEN–COV is currently available in the U.S. to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults, as well as in pediatric patients at least 12 years of age and weighing at least 40 kg, who have received positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing and are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization. REGEN–COV has not been approved by FDA but has been authorized for emergency use. This use is authorized only for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of the emergency use under section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.

The criteria for 'high-risk' patients were recently updated and are described in the Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers. For additional information on medical conditions and factors associated with increased risk for progressing to severe COVID-19, see the CDC website. In the U.S., REGEN–COV is not authorized for use in patients who are hospitalized due to COVID-19 or require oxygen therapy, or for people currently using chronic oxygen therapy because of an underlying comorbidity who require an increase in baseline oxygen flow rate due to COVID-19.

Under this EUA, REGEN–COV is widely available throughout the U.S. – information on availability in your area is available from the Department of Health and Human Services and the National Infusion Center Association.

Regeneron is collaborating with Roche to increase global supply of REGEN–COV. Regeneron is responsible for development and distribution of the treatment in the U.S., and Roche is primarily responsible for development and distribution outside the U.S. The companies share a commitment to making the antibody cocktail available to COVID-19 patients around the globe and will support access in low- and lower-middle-income countries through drug donations to be made in partnership with public health organizations.

About Regeneron's VelocImmune Technology

Regeneron's VelocImmune technology utilizes a proprietary genetically engineered mouse platform endowed with a genetically humanized immune system to produce optimized fully human antibodies. When Regeneron's co-Founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer George D. Yancopoulos was a graduate student with his mentor Frederick W. Alt in 1985, they were the first to envision making such a genetically humanized mouse, and Regeneron has spent decades inventing and developing VelocImmune and related VelociSuite technologies. Dr. Yancopoulos and his team have used VelocImmune technology to create approximately a quarter of all original, FDA-approved fully human monoclonal antibodies currently available. This includes REGEN–COV™ (casirivimab with imdevimab), Dupixent® (dupilumab), Libtayo® (cemiplimab-rwlc), Praluent® (alirocumab), Kevzara® (sarilumab), Evkeeza® (evinacumab-dgnb) and Inmazeb™ (atoltivimab, maftivimab and odesivimab-ebgn).

Authorized Emergency Use

REGEN–COV (casirivimab with imdevimab to be administered together) is authorized for the treatment of mild to moderate coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization. [see Limitations of Authorized Use]

REGEN–COV has not been approved, but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA

This use is authorized only for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of the emergency use under section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner

Healthcare providers should review the Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers for information on the authorized use of REGEN–COV and mandatory requirements of the EUA and must comply with the requirements of the EUA. The FDA Letter of Authorization is available for reference, as well as the Dear Healthcare Provider Letter and Patient Fact Sheet

Limitations of Authorized Use

REGEN–COV (casirivimab with imdevimab) is not authorized for use in patients:

who are hospitalized due to COVID-19, OR



who require oxygen therapy due to COVID-19, OR



who require an increase in baseline oxygen flow rate due to COVID-19 in those on chronic oxygen therapy due to underlying non-COVID-19 related comorbidity

Benefit of treatment with REGEN–COV has not been observed in patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. Monoclonal antibodies, such as REGEN–COV, may be associated with worse clinical outcomes when administered to hospitalized patients with COVID-19 requiring high flow oxygen or mechanical ventilation.

Definition of High-Risk Patients

The following medical conditions or other factors may place adults and pediatric patients (age 12-17 years and weighing at least 40 kg) at higher risk for progressing to severe COVID-19:

Older age (for example, age ≥65 years of age)

Obesity or being overweight (for example, BMI >25 kg/m 2 , or if age 12-17, have BMI ≥85th percentile for their age and gender based on CDC growth charts, https://www.cdc.gov/growthcharts/clinical_charts.htm )

, or if age 12-17, have BMI ≥85th percentile for their age and gender based on CDC growth charts, https://www.cdc.gov/growthcharts/clinical_charts.htm Pregnancy

Chronic kidney disease

Diabetes

Immunosuppressive disease or immunosuppressive treatment

Cardiovascular disease (including congenital heart disease) or hypertension

Chronic lung diseases (for example, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma [moderate-to-severe], interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis and pulmonary hypertension)

Sickle cell disease

Neurodevelopmental disorders (for example, cerebral palsy) or other conditions that confer medical complexity (for example, genetic or metabolic syndromes and severe congenital anomalies)

Having a medical-related technological dependence (for example, tracheostomy, gastrostomy, or positive pressure ventilation (not related to COVID 19))

Other medical conditions or factors (for example, race or ethnicity) may also place individual patients at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and authorization of REGEN-COV under the EUA is not limited to the medical conditions or factors listed above.

For additional information on medical conditions and factors associated with increased risk for progression to severe COVID, see the CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html. Healthcare providers should consider the benefit-risk for an individual patient.

Circulating SARS-CoV-2 viral variants may be associated with resistance to monoclonal antibodies. Healthcare providers should review the Antiviral Resistance information in Section 15 of the Fact Sheet for details regarding specific variants and resistance, and refer to the CDC website (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant-cases.html) as well as information from state and local health authorities regarding reports of viral variants of importance in their region to guide treatment decisions.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

REGEN–COV (casirivimab with imdevimab) is an unapproved investigational therapy, and there are limited clinical data available. Serious and unexpected adverse events may occur that have not been previously reported with REGEN–COV use.

Warnings and Precautions :

Hypersensitivity Including Anaphylaxis and Infusion-Related Reactions: Serious hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, have been observed with administration of REGEN-COV (casirivimab with imdevimab). If signs or symptoms of a clinically significant hypersensitivity reaction or anaphylaxis occur, immediately discontinue administration and initiate appropriate medications and/or supportive care. Infusion-related reactions have been observed with administration of REGEN-COV. These reactions may be severe or life threatening

Serious hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, have been observed with administration of REGEN-COV (casirivimab with imdevimab). If signs or symptoms of a clinically significant hypersensitivity reaction or anaphylaxis occur, immediately discontinue administration and initiate appropriate medications and/or supportive care. Infusion-related reactions have been observed with administration of REGEN-COV. These reactions may be severe or life threatening

Signs and symptoms of infusion - related reactions may include : fever, difficulty breathing, reduced oxygen saturation, chills, nausea, arrythmia (e.g., atrial fibrillation, tachycardia, bradycardia), chest pain or discomfort, weakness, altered mental status, headache, bronchospasm, hypotension, hypertension, angioedema, throat irritation, rash including urticaria, pruritus, myalgia, dizziness, fatigue and diaphoresis. If an infusion-related reaction occurs, consider slowing or stopping the infusion and administer appropriate medications and/or supportive care

: fever, difficulty breathing, reduced oxygen saturation, chills, nausea, arrythmia (e.g., atrial fibrillation, tachycardia, bradycardia), chest pain or discomfort, weakness, altered mental status, headache, bronchospasm, hypotension, hypertension, angioedema, throat irritation, rash including urticaria, pruritus, myalgia, dizziness, fatigue and diaphoresis. If an infusion-related reaction occurs, consider slowing or stopping the infusion and administer appropriate medications and/or supportive care

Clinical Worsening After REGEN-COV Administration : Clinical worsening of COVID-19 after administration of REGEN-COV has been reported and may include signs or symptoms of fever, hypoxia or increased respiratory difficulty, arrythmia (e.g., atrial fibrillation, tachycardia, bradycardia), fatigue, and altered mental status. Some of these events required hospitalization. It is not known if these events were related to REGEN-COV use or were due to progression of COVID-19

Clinical worsening of COVID-19 after administration of REGEN-COV has been reported and may include signs or symptoms of fever, hypoxia or increased respiratory difficulty, arrythmia (e.g., atrial fibrillation, tachycardia, bradycardia), fatigue, and altered mental status. Some of these events required hospitalization. It is not known if these events were related to REGEN-COV use or were due to progression of COVID-19

Limitations of Benefit and Potential for Risk in Patients with Severe COVID-19: Benefit of treatment with REGEN-COV has not been observed in patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. Monoclonal antibodies, such as REGEN-COV, may be associated with worse clinical outcomes when administered to hospitalized patients with COVID-19 requiring high-flow oxygen or mechanical ventilation. Therefore, REGEN-COV is not authorized for use in patients who are hospitalized due to COVID-19, OR who require oxygen therapy due to COVID-19, OR who require an increase in baseline oxygen flow rate due to COVID-19 in those on chronic oxygen therapy due to underlying non-COVID-19–related comorbidity

Adverse Reactions :

Serious adverse events (SAEs) were reported in 4 (1.6%) patients in the REGEN-COV 2,400-mg group, 2 (0.8%) patients in the REGEN-COV 8,000-mg group, and 6 (2.3%) patients in the placebo group. None of the SAEs were considered to be related to study drug. SAEs that were reported as Grade 3 or 4 adverse events were pneumonia, hyperglycemia, nausea and vomiting (2,400 mg REGEN-COV), intestinal obstruction and dyspnea (8,000 mg REGEN-COV) and COVID-19, pneumonia and hypoxia (placebo). REGEN-COV is not authorized at the 8,000 - mg dose (4,000 mg casirivimab and 4,000 mg imdevimab )



One anaphylactic reaction was reported in the clinical program. The event began within 1 hour of completion of the infusion, and required treatment including epinephrine. The event resolved. Infusion-related reactions, of Grade 2 or higher severity, were reported in 4 subjects (1.5%) in the 8,000-mg (4,000 mg casirivimab and 4,000 mg imdevimab) arm. These infusion-related reactions events were moderate in severity; and included pyrexia, chills, urticaria, pruritus, abdominal pain, and flushing. One infusion-related reaction (nausea) was reported in the placebo arm, and none were reported in the 2,400-mg (1,200 mg casirivimab and 1,200 mg imdevimab) arm. In two subjects receiving the 8,000-mg dose of REGEN-COV, the infusion-related reactions (urticaria, pruritus, flushing, pyrexia, shortness of breath, chest tightness, nausea, vomiting) resulted in permanent discontinuation of the infusion. All events resolved

Patient Monitoring Recommendations : Clinically monitor patients during infusion and observe patients for at least 1 hour after infusion is complete.

Use in Specific Populations :

Pregnancy: There is currently limited clinical experience in the use of REGEN-COV in COVID-19 patients who are pregnant. REGEN-COV therapy should be used during pregnancy only if the potential benefit justifies the potential risk for the mother and the fetus

There is currently limited clinical experience in the use of REGEN-COV in COVID-19 patients who are pregnant. REGEN-COV therapy should be used during pregnancy only if the potential benefit justifies the potential risk for the mother and the fetus

Lactation: There is currently no clinical experience in the use of REGEN-COV in COVID-19 patients who are breastfeeding. The development and health benefits of breastfeeding should be considered along with the mother's clinical need for REGEN-COV and any potential adverse effects on the breastfed child from REGEN-COV or from the underlying maternal condition

About Regeneron

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for over 30 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to nine FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, almost all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Regeneron is accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through our proprietary VelociSuite technologies, such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically humanized mice to produce optimized fully human antibodies and bispecific antibodies, and through ambitious research initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center, which is conducting one of the largest genetics sequencing efforts in the world.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.regeneron.com or follow @Regeneron on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements and Use of Digital Media

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to future events and the future performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Regeneron" or the "Company"), and actual events or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements concern, and these risks and uncertainties include, among others, the impact of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that has caused the COVID-19 pandemic) on Regeneron's business and its employees, collaborators, and suppliers and other third parties on which Regeneron relies, Regeneron's and its collaborators' ability to continue to conduct research and clinical programs, Regeneron's ability to manage its supply chain, net product sales of products marketed or otherwise commercialized by Regeneron and/or its collaborators (collectively, "Regeneron's Products"), and the global economy; the nature, timing, and possible success and therapeutic applications of Regeneron's Products and product candidates being developed by Regeneron and/or its collaborators (collectively, "Regeneron's Product Candidates") and research and clinical programs now underway or planned, including without limitation the development program relating to the REGEN-COV™ (casirivimab with imdevimab) antibody cocktail; how long the Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") for REGEN-COV will remain in effect and whether the EUA is revoked by the FDA based on its determination that the underlying health emergency no longer exists or warrants such authorization or other reasons; the likelihood, timing, and scope of possible regulatory approval and commercial launch of Regeneron's Product Candidates (such as REGEN-COV) and new indications for Regeneron's Products; uncertainty of the utilization, market acceptance, and commercial success of Regeneron's Products and Regeneron's Product Candidates, including the impact of recommendations, guidelines, or studies (whether conducted by Regeneron or others and whether mandated or voluntary), such as the Phase 3 pivotal trial and the National Institutes of Health COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines referenced in this press release, on any of the foregoing or any potential regulatory approval of Regeneron's Products and Regeneron's Product Candidates (such as REGEN-COV); whether the 1,200 mg dose of REGEN-COV will be included in the EUA for REGEN-COV based on the data referenced in this press release or otherwise; the ability of Regeneron's collaborators, suppliers, or other third parties (as applicable) to perform manufacturing, filling, finishing, packaging, labeling, distribution, and other steps related to Regeneron's Products and Regeneron's Product Candidates (including REGEN-COV) and the impact of the foregoing on Regeneron's ability to supply Regeneron's Products and Regeneron's Product Candidates (including REGEN-COV); the ability of Regeneron to manage supply chains for multiple products and product candidates; safety issues resulting from the administration of Regeneron's Products and Regeneron's Product Candidates (such as REGEN-COV) in patients, including serious complications or side effects in connection with the use of Regeneron's Products and Regeneron's Product Candidates in clinical trials; determinations by regulatory and administrative governmental authorities which may delay or restrict Regeneron's ability to continue to develop or commercialize Regeneron's Products and Regeneron's Product Candidates, including without limitation REGEN-COV; ongoing regulatory obligations and oversight impacting Regeneron's Products, research and clinical programs, and business, including those relating to patient privacy; the availability and extent of reimbursement of Regeneron's Products from third-party payers, including private payer healthcare and insurance programs, health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit management companies, and government programs such as Medicare and Medicaid; coverage and reimbursement determinations by such payers and new policies and procedures adopted by such payers; competing drugs and product candidates that may be superior to, or more cost effective than, Regeneron's Products and Regeneron's Product Candidates; the extent to which the results from the research and development programs conducted by Regeneron and/or its collaborators may be replicated in other studies and/or lead to advancement of product candidates to clinical trials, therapeutic applications, or regulatory approval; unanticipated expenses; the costs of developing, producing, and selling products; the ability of Regeneron to meet any of its financial projections or guidance and changes to the assumptions underlying those projections or guidance; the potential for any license, collaboration, or supply agreement, including Regeneron's agreements with Sanofi, Bayer, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (or their respective affiliated companies, as applicable), as well as Regeneron's collaboration with Roche relating to the casirivimab with imdevimab antibody cocktail (known as REGEN-COV in the United States), to be cancelled or terminated; and risks associated with intellectual property of other parties and pending or future litigation relating thereto (including without limitation the patent litigation and other related proceedings relating to EYLEA® (aflibercept) Injection, Dupixent® (dupilumab), Praluent® (alirocumab), and REGEN-COV), other litigation and other proceedings and government investigations relating to the Company and/or its operations, the ultimate outcome of any such proceedings and investigations, and the impact any of the foregoing may have on Regeneron's business, prospects, operating results, and financial condition. A more complete description of these and other material risks can be found in Regeneron's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statements are made based on management's current beliefs and judgment, and the reader is cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements made by Regeneron. Regeneron does not undertake any obligation to update (publicly or otherwise) any forward-looking statement, including without limitation any financial projection or guidance, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Regeneron uses its media and investor relations website and social media outlets to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Regeneron is routinely posted and is accessible on Regeneron's media and investor relations website (http://newsroom.regeneron.com) and its Twitter feed (http://twitter.com/regeneron).

Contacts: Media Relations Hannah Kwagh [email protected] Investor Relations Vesna Tosic [email protected]

SOURCE Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

www.regeneron.com

