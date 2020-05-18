Phase Four Inks Partnership with Marubeni Corporation

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phase Four, makers of radio frequency (RF) plasma engines for next generation space platforms, today announced it has inked an agreement with Marubeni Corporation as an exclusive representative of its Maxwell line of satellite engines in Japan, one of the world's fastest-growing space economies. Phase Four will also partner with Marubeni in strategic markets around the world to address the needs of next generation satellites.

Thousands of satellites are expected to be launched over the next decade. On orbit, the satellite operator must maintain station and avoid potential collisions for the duration of the mission and then safely de-orbit the spacecraft at the end of its mission. Historically, complex propulsion systems have prevented affordable access to space. Phase Four's cost-effective, reliable in-space propulsion opens up a broad range of new mission possibilities with its inherent lower cost architecture and propellant agnosticism.

"Phase Four's revolutionary RF plasma engines will unlock new space missions in support of commercial and government applications, including remote sensing, maritime tracking, high speed communications, space exploration and Internet-for-all," said Tomomichi Inomoto, General Manager, Defense and Space Section, Marubeni Corporation. "We're proud to be a partner."

"2020 is gearing up to be a pivotal year for Phase Four. We've delivered the first flight units of our Maxwell engine this year, with additional deliveries to come," said Beau Jarvis, CEO. "We're simultaneously accelerating aggressive development of our next-generation engines. These include engines that run on inexpensive, high-performance fuels and engines that enable very low Earth orbit (VLEO) missions."

"Phase Four's engines are launching at a unique moment in history," added CTO M. Umair Siddiqui. "We've been able to leverage recent advancements in RF power electronics, making our turn-key Maxwell engine the most compact plasma engine in its power class. Such engines couldn't have existed in this form even five years ago."

About Phase Four

Phase Four is a disruptive provider of high performance electric propulsion (EP) solutions for satellites. The company was founded in 2015 to address the demands of next generation satellite constellations and to enable new missions in space. The Phase Four radio frequency thruster (RFT) represents a revolutionary new architecture that realizes lower cost, mass-manufacturability, miniaturized power electronics, and propellant agnosticism over incumbent technologies, without compromising on performance. Learn more at www.phasefour.io.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries use their broad business networks, both within Japan and overseas to conduct importing and exporting (including third country trading), as well as domestic business, encompassing a diverse range of business activities across wide-ranging fields. Additionally, the Marubeni Group offers a variety of services, makes internal and external investments, and is involved in resource development.

