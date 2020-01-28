Phase Four Names Laura Overly President

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phase Four, makers of radio frequency (RF) plasma engines for in-space propulsion, today announced the appointment of Laura Overly as President, effective immediately. As President, Overly will oversee Phase Four's core operations, including supply chain, manufacturing, human resources, legal, finance, and business and product development.

Overly joined Phase Four in 2018 as its director of supply chain, overseeing key business development and supply chain functions. Overly has 18 years of experience in supply chain for advanced technology manufacturing and testing; 11 of those years were spent supporting testing and manufacturing of propulsion systems. Most recently, she spent 2 years building the supply chain team at Millennium Space Systems.

Prior to that, Overly managed inventory and production demand forecasting for the first FDA-approved immunotherapy treatment for prostate cancer, planned production and testing capacity for small satellite propulsion systems at Aerojet Rocketdyne, and managed $30M in propulsion system testing facilities at NASA JSC WSTF.

"Laura's aerospace management experience is a huge asset to Phase Four. Her mastery of advanced technology supply chain and production are core to our ability to design systems for mass production. I'm excited to continue building a strong, diverse future in space with Laura and the Phase Four team," said Beau Jarvis, CEO.

Overly's promotion underscores Phase Four's commitment to a simplicity-first approach, producing low cost, short lead time in-space propulsion systems for next generation spacecraft and constellations. It comes at a significant point in Phase Four's growth, as the company prepares to deliver its first commercial Maxwell engines and prove out its capabilities on orbit.

In addition to Maxwell, its xenon-based turn-key propulsion system for small satellites in low Earth orbit, Phase Four is growing its offerings to include the Sprite engine. Sprite is an RF engine designed for megaconstellations that uses safe, non-toxic water as propellant.

About Phase Four

Phase Four is a disruptive provider of simple electric propulsion (EP) solutions for small satellites. The company was founded in 2015 to address the demands of next generation satellite constellations, and to accelerate the advancement of its radio frequency thruster (RFT). The Phase Four RFT represents a revolutionary new architecture that realizes lower cost, mass-manufacturability, miniaturized power electronics, and propellant agnosticism over incumbent technologies, without compromising on performance. Learn more at www.phasefour.io.

