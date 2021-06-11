Phase Four Raises $26m Series B led by New Science Ventures

The new capital follows a year of significant growth for Phase Four. So far in 2021, Phase Four's Maxwell plasma propulsion engine has been launched aboard multiple commercial small satellites with still more launching throughout the remainder of 2021 and beyond. Phase Four has also secured multiple government contracts including a contract with the U.S. Air Force to adapt the Maxwell engine to utilize iodine, a new alternative fuel, to replace costly, legacy electric propulsion propellants in high-performance commercial and defense applications.

"We've seen demand for the Maxwell engine exceed our current production capability," said Phase Four CEO, Beau Jarvis. "This capital infusion will enable us to rapidly scale our production capacity and accelerate our development of new Maxwell variants including the iodine-fueled Maxwell engine."

"We're excited about our partnership with Phase Four," said NSV Managing Partner, Somu Subramaniam. "The global space economy has outstanding long-term growth potential. Phase Four has the management team, core technology set and product strategy to build a leadership position in the in-space propulsion sector."

About Phase Four Phase Four is a disruptive provider of next generation electric propulsion (EP) solutions for small satellites. The company was founded in 2015 to address the demands of the rapid proliferation of satellite constellations and to accelerate the advancement of its radio-frequency thruster (RFT). The Phase Four RFT represents a revolutionary new architecture that realizes lower cost, mass-manufacturability, miniaturized power electronics, and propellant agnosticism over incumbent technologies, without compromising performance. In 2021 Phase Four's Maxwell turn-key propulsion system achieved flight heritage and is now being regularly utilized by small satellite operators.

