Phase I clinical trial results published for Invectys DNA Vaccine for Cancer using PharmaJet Needle-free injector

GOLDEN, Colo., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaJet, the maker of innovative, needle-free injection technology, announced that the results of the Invectys Phase I clinical trial of its therapeutic cancer vaccine, INVAC-1, using the PharmaJet needle-free injection system, were recently published. The study entitled A First-in-Human Phase I Study of INVAC-1, an Optimized Human Telomerase DNA Vaccine in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors was published in Clinical Cancer Research on November 19, 2019 (DOI: 10.1158/1078-0432.CCR-19-1614).

This is the first in-human study of INVAC-1, an immune-therapeutic DNA vaccine for the treatment of cancer. The vaccine was delivered to patients either by intradermal injection followed by electroporation, or by intradermal needle-free injection using the PharmaJet Tropis® device. The publication cites that "administration with Tropis is immunogenic and able to elicit hTERT specific CD4 and CD8 immune responses in patients. This represents a great improvement for patient care as administration by Tropis is easy to perform, reliable and precise. Moreover, this system is cost-effective and brings increased comfort for patients with lower pain and better local tolerance (compared to electroporation)."

Cancer incidence and mortality are rapidly growing worldwide. In 2018 there were an estimated 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths. In addition, there were 43.8 million persons living with cancer who were diagnosed within the last 5 years. Based on projected population aging and growth, the global burden of cancer is set to increase by more than 60% by 2040, to a predicted 29.4 million cases. (1)

Invectys has chosen the PharmaJet Tropis for its ongoing Phase II study for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia in the US and Europe, in addition to solid tumor studies in 2020. "We are pleased with the continued success of PharmaJet Tropis in clinical studies with nucleic acid (DNA or RNA) vaccine delivery and look forward to its ongoing use in future studies," said Ron Lowy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, PharmaJet Inc.

1 Jemal A, et al. The Cancer Burden, The Cancer Atlas. https://canceratlas.cancer.org/the-burden/the-burden-of-cancer/

