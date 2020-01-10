Phase One Trade Deal with China due to be signed January 15, but what does the global trade data really show us about the trade war?

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Best-selling author Lori Ann LaRocco's latest book, TRADE WAR: CONTAINERS DON'T LIE, NAVIGATING THE BLUSTER is an informed deep dive into current global trade and tariffs wars.

It tells the true story of the current trade wars through comprehensive analysis of trusted global trade data sources along with the experiences of farmers, ports, merchants and markets.

As the January 15th deadline for the Phase One trade deal signing with China approaches, LaRocco's ability to analyze the current trade data presents a clear case for who's winning; who's losing; and how US industry is truly faring through the trade war.

In the past two months, she has appeared on BBC, CNBC, and she has held interviews with American Enterprise Institute and Joel Heitkamp. She actively writes Op-Eds on the topic of global trade and is regularly interviewed by media on the topic.

TRADE WAR has received excellent reviews from US Senators Bob Corker and Heidi Heitkamp, as well as David Rubenstein, co-founder of The Carlyle Group, and from Mark Zandi:

"If you want to understand the nuts and bolts of President Trump's trade war—how we got here and its fallout on global trade, industry and the economy—then you must read this book."

– Mark Zandi, Chief Economist, Moody's Analytics

LaRocco is the Senior Editor of Guests for CNBC, and also author of Dynasties of the Sea, Part 2: The Untold Stories of the Postwar Shipping Pioneers (Marine Money, Inc., 2018), Opportunity Knocking (Agate Publishing, 2014), Dynasties of the Sea: The Shipowners and Financiers Who Expanded the Era of Free Trade (Marine Money, Inc., 2012), and Thriving in the New Economy: Lessons from Today's Top Business Minds (Wiley, 2010).

