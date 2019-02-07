Phase Transfer Catalyst Market Worth $1,232 Million by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report "Phase Transfer Catalyst Market by Type (Ammonium Salts, Phosphonium Salts), End-use Industry (Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Phase Transfer Catalyst Market is expected to grow from USD 960 million in 2018 to USD 1,232 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the Phase Transfer Catalyst Market include rising demand and adoption of green chemistry in organic synthesis.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=70725388

Browse in-depth TOC on "Phase Transfer Catalyst Market"

49 – Tables

33 – Figures

96 – Pages

View detailed Table of Content here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/phase-transfer-catalyst-market-70725388.html

Ammonium salts segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on material type, the ammonium salts segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Phase Transfer Catalyst Market during the forecast period. The Phase Transfer Catalyst Market by type has been categorized into ammonium salts, phosphonium salts, and others, including crown ethers and cryptands. Ammonium salts such as tetra butyl ammonium bromide, tetrabutylammonium hydrogen sulfate, tetrabutylammonium fluoride trihydrate, and tetra butyl ammonium chloride are the most widely used phase transfer catalysts. These are easily available and inexpensive in comparison to other onium salts. In addition, ammonium salts have high demand from emerging economies in the Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa, owing to their low cost.

Pharmaceutical segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period

Based on end-use industry, the pharmaceutical segment is expected to lead the Phase Transfer Catalyst Market during the forecast period. In the pharmaceutical industry, there is a high demand for green chemistry compounds in applications, such as active pharmaceutical ingredients, synthesis of drugs, and formulation of drugs or derivative compounds, among others. Moreover, in drug formulations, there is a growing demand for catalysts possessing properties, such as high reaction velocity between 2 immiscible phases, nontoxicity, and solvent waste reduction. Therefore, the pharmaceutical industry is expected to be the largest end-use industry in the Phase Transfer Catalyst Market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Phase Transfer Catalyst Market in 2018

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. The region is an established market for phase transfer catalysts owing to high capabilities for investments in R&D and facilities for the adoption of phase transfer catalysis. In addition, the US is among the largest producers and consumers of pharmaceutical and agricultural products; wherein phase transfer catalyst products are used for chemical synthesis, R&D, and formulations. This factor is fueling the growth of the Phase Transfer Catalyst Market in North America.

Major manufacturers in the Phase Transfer Catalyst Market include SACHEM Inc. (US), Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd. (Japan), PAT IMPEX (India), Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Volant-Chem Corp. (China).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=70725388

Browse Adjacent Markets: Bulk Chemicals and Inorganics Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Precious Metal Catalysts Market by Type (Platinum, Palladium, Rhodium, Iridium, Ruthenium) End-use Industry (Automobile, Pharmaceutical, Refinery), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

Emission Control Catalyst Market by Type (Palladium, Platinum, Rhodium), Application (Automotive, Industrial and Others), Region - Global Trends & Forecast to 2021

Industrial Catalyst Market by Type (Heterogeneous & Homogeneous), by Material (Metal, Chemical, Zeolites and Organometallic Materials), by Application and by Region - Global Trends and Forecasts to 2020

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/phase-transfer-catalyst-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Related Links

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

