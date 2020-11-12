PhaseZero Announces Integration with Pluss, Offering Turnkey Digital Commerce Solution for Truck and Heavy Equipment Industry

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PhaseZero, a leading B2B and B2C eCommerce software provider, now offers an integration with Pluss Software LLC's software solutions for trucks and heavy-duty equipment aftermarket companies. Manufacturers, distributors, and dealers can now launch their online stores with certified and supported real-time integration between PhaseZero CxCommerce™ and Pluss's business software.



"We're proud to offer this seamless integration so Pluss customers can launch new online stores in weeks while leveraging their current business software," said Ram ChandraSekar, founder and CEO of PhaseZero. "This real-time integration between CxCommerce™ and Pluss will help manufacturers, dealers, and other Pluss customers grow their digital sales and respond quickly to market changes."



PhaseZero CxCommerce™ combines Silicon-Valley best practices with industry-specific expertise for truck and heavy-duty equipment companies.



"We know the trucking and heavy-duty equipment industry is changing rapidly and needs a solution with flexible options for customer and employee interactions in-store or online, or a hybrid approach," ChandraSekar said. "CxCommerce™ empowers traditional brick and mortar businesses with the best in the industry digital Customer Experience available to complement their industry expertise, customer relationships, and last-mile delivery services."



The partnership with Pluss strengthens PhaseZero's commitment to the heavy-duty industry.



"This partnership was a natural fit for Pluss and we're excited to offer this integration to our customers. We appreciate PhaseZero's industry focus and experience. They are bringing innovative solutions to digital commerce in the heavy-duty industry." said Todd Adams , Vice President of Product Management at Pluss Software LLC.



PhaseZero CxCommerce™ is a 100% cloud-native digital commerce technology platform built with pricing and packaging options designed to make it accessible and affordable for small and medium businesses with enterprise-scale security and performance to launch and grow their eCommerce and online stores in as little as 4 weeks.



The integration with Pluss unites the essential elements from companies' business systems with their digital commerce experience including:

Parts Catalog

Parts/Item Master

Inventory and Availability by Location

Customer Specific Pricing

Order Management

Customer Self-Service

To learn more about PhaseZero CxCommerce™ solution, please visit www.phasezeroventures.com.



About PhaseZero



PhaseZero is a Cloud 2.0 B2B and B2C eCommerce software company and a trusted digital business partner for automotive and industrial manufacturing companies. PhaseZero's powerful digital commerce platform, CxCommerce™, accelerates digital sales through an enhanced customer experience backed by Silicon Valley expertise and cutting-edge technologies. PhaseZero CxCommerce™ can quickly launch new digital businesses with an average "time to first-order" of four to six weeks. Learn more at www.phasezeroventures.com.



About Pluss Software LLC



Pluss Software LLC is a leading provider of Resource Management Software, consulting services and training for Dealers, Fleet Owners and Repair businesses primarily in the truck, trailer and heavy equipment market. Pluss Software LLC's solutions feature modern software solutions specifically tailored to truck and heavy-equipment parts, sales and service businesses. For more information about Pluss Software LLC's software solutions, please visit: www.pluss.net



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12846366



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE PhaseZero