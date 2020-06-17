phData Named Snowflake Emerging Partner of the Year

MINNEAPOLIS, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- phData today announced that it has been named the FY2020 Snowflake Emerging Partner of the Year award winner by Snowflake, the cloud data platform. This award was presented at the Snowflake Virtual Partner Summit.

phData

phData was recognized for the company's achievements as part of Snowflake's partner ecosystem, helping joint customers build and support cloud-native data products using phData's cloud automation, data engineering, and ML engineering. This award demonstrates joint success across industries and highlights the benefits of the Snowflake Cloud Data Platform and phData's Cloud 2.0 approach. Examples include enabling a high-tech manufacturer to create new revenue streams by complementing their physical devices with real-time consumer-facing analytics. Meanwhile, for a large financial services company, phData automated self-service BI so it can scale to thousands of real-time pipelines and thousands of users, satisfying the internal hunger for self-service access to data.

Ryan Bosshart, phData's CEO, said, "This illustrates how Snowflake helps us build better data products for our customers. Our customers are using the single, integrated platform to lower costs while getting more data products to market faster. It's a three-way win."

"We're excited to announce phData as Snowflake's Emerging Partner of the Year," Snowflake VP Partners and Alliances Colleen Kapase said. "Snowflake's strong partner ecosystem is foundational to our mission of enabling every organization to be data-driven, and phData supports that mission with their ability to instill confidence in delivering and supporting cloud-native data products."

phData is the perfect mix of services and automation to create solid data platforms, outstanding data products, and value-generating machine learning systems in the cloud. phData guides the world's largest brands in cloud data platforms, data engineering, data science, and machine learning.

Media Contact:

Samantha Mehlhaff

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

phdata-named-snowflake-emerging.png

phData Named Snowflake Emerging Partner Of The Year

Related Links

phData Website

SOURCE phData

Related Links

https://www.phdata.io

