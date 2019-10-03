PHE, Inc. Named One Of The "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" By Entrepreneur Magazine's 2018 Entrepreneur360 List

"PHE, Inc. is honored to be the first adult e-tailer to be included in the Entrepreneur360 List," says Chad Davis, Marketing Director at adameve.com. "From our early beginnings as the first condoms-by-mail company in the U.S., to our standing today as America's most trusted source for adult products, we are thrilled to be recognized alongside so many amazing companies."

"Every entrepreneur knows that a healthy business isn't just about growth. It's about being well-rounded—growing your culture and your systems as strongly as you grow your revenue," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur Magazine. "That's why we're excited to celebrate these companies with our fifth annual Entrepreneur360™ ranking. The companies that make the list have pushed boundaries with their innovative ideas, fostered strong company cultures, impacted their communities for the better, strengthened their brand, and grown impressively as a result."

Honorees were identified based on the results from a comprehensive study of independently-owned companies, using a proprietary algorithm and other advanced analytics. The algorithm was built on a balanced scorecard designed to measure five metrics reflecting major pillars of entrepreneurship—innovation, growth, leadership, impact and business valuation.

For additional details on the E360 List and the companies recognized, visit: entrepreneur.com/360.

PHE, Inc. is the parent company of Adam & Eve - the nation's leading internet adult toy retailer. With over 10 million customers through its website and catalog and its longstanding "sex positive" stance, Adam & Eve products have been spicing up the bedrooms and enticing lovers for over 45 years.

For 42 years, Entrepreneur Media Inc. has been serving the entrepreneurial community by providing comprehensive coverage of business and personal success through original content and events. Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, GreenEntrepreneur.com and publishing imprint Entrepreneur Press provide solutions, information, inspiration and education read by millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners worldwide.

