Phelps Construction Group Announces Executive Promotions

BOONTON, N.J., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phelps Construction Group, a full-service construction management firm, has announced the promotion of executives within the management team. Jeffery Rainforth has been promoted to President, Brian Stricker to Vice President and Thomas Brennan to Executive Project Manager.

Rainforth, a founder of Phelps Construction Group with over 20 years' experience in the construction industry, has been promoted to President. Rainforth has been involved in some of the most prestigious projects the company has completed such as the Peopling of American Center on Ellis Island, several projects for Rutgers University and the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. In his new role, Rainforth will continue to oversee all project management and estimating while leading Phelps Construction Group into the next decade.

"We are very pleased to announce the promotion of Jeff, Brian and Tom," said Doug Phelps, Chief Executive Officer. "Their leadership, experience and commitment to our employees and clients will ensure continued growth and success for our firm."

Stricker has over 25 years' experience in the Construction Industry as both a Project Manager and Project Superintendent. In his new role as Vice President, Stricker will continue to oversee all field activities while guiding the entire project team.

Brennan has taken the lead on several demanding projects in his seven years at Phelps Construction Group. He served as Project Manager on the recently opened Statue of Liberty Museum on Liberty Island and currently, an addition to Roche Molecular Systems, Inc. in Branchburg, NJ. In his new role as Executive Project Manager, Brennan will continue to lead project teams while being a strong mentor to our project managers.

About Phelps Construction Group:

Phelps Construction Group, headquartered in Boonton, NJ, provides pre-construction, design-build, and construction management services. The firm has completed a wide range of major commercial, industrial, and institutional projects since its founding in 2007; including the historic 18th Avenue School for KIPP:NJ. More recently, the firm completed the first phase of Subaru Distributors Corp. in Orangeburg, NY which entailed construction of a 132,000 SF warehouse addition. The second phase of this project, which includes the complete interior and façade renovation of their corporate offices, is currently underway.

SOURCE Phelps Construction Group

Related Links

https://www.phelpsconstructiongroup.com/

