Phenol Market Size to Grow by USD 3.16 bn from 2020 to 2024 | Rising Demand from Developing Economies to Boost Growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Phenol Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Type

BPA



Phenolic Resins



Nylon-KA Oil



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Phenol Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The phenol market report covers the following areas:

Although the rising demand from developing economies will offer immense growth opportunities, safety concerns associated with the use of phenol will challenge the growth of market participants.

Phenol Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the phenol market, including Compañía Española de Petróleos SA, Covestro AG, Honeywell International Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., PTT Global Chemical Plc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and Solvay SA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the phenol market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Phenol Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist phenol market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the phenol market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the phenol market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of phenol market vendors

Phenol Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 3.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.68 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries China, Taiwan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Compañía Española de Petróleos SA, Covestro AG, Honeywell International Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., PTT Global Chemical Plc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and Solvay SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

