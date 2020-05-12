Phenom Returns as Global Underwriter of 2020 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board , a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience, today announced that Phenom , the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), has again returned as a Global Underwriter for this year's 2020 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program .

"We're again honored to have Phenom back as a Global Underwriter," said Ed Newman, Talent Board co-founder and founder and CEO of TalentEXP . "Their continuous support and deep commitment to Talent Board's global benchmarking efforts are a top priority and align with Phenom's customer mission of improving the talent experience. Phenom has supported the program from the beginning, and they continue to demonstrate their passion and dedication during this global pandemic."

The annual Talent Board recruiting and candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and now for the first time Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how their organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers and obtain feedback from their candidates, while gaining insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from hundreds of global employers each year and nearly 1 million job seekers since 2011. To qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also had to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2020 CandE program is now open .

"We were founded on the premise that a phenomenal talent experience is the key to finding the right employees for the right jobs," said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO and co-founder of Phenom. "The Talent Board's mission has always been centered on these talent experiences which is why we are thrilled to support their 2020 CandE Awards benchmark research program as the Global Underwriter."

Additional information about the 2020 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program can be accessed at: https://www.thetalentboard.org/cande-awards/how-to-register/

About Phenom

Phenom is a global HR technology company with a purpose to help a billion people find the right job. We do this through an AI-based SaaS platform called Talent Experience Management.

About Talent Board

Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards, founded in 2011, is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience with industry benchmarks that highlight accountability, fairness and business impact. The organization, Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards program and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies throughout the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. The CandE Awards also serve as a benchmarking program to raise awareness of the benefits of a positive candidate experience and highlight the processes, methodologies and technology that can enhance the recruiting experience as demonstrated by the winning organizations. More information can be accessed at https://www.thetalentboard.org .

