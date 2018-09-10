PHFA financial education officer wins national honor

HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency is proud to announce that its financial education officer, Holly Chase, has been selected by the Association for Financial Counseling and Planning Education as its 2018 Financial Educator of the Year.

"We couldn't be more proud of Holly, and they certainly picked a worthy recipient," said Brian A. Hudson Sr., PHFA executive director and CEO. "It's rare to see Holly at her desk because she's always working to expand our financial education reach to different audiences. When you add up all the people she has provided with financial education, the impact she's had on so many others truly is amazing."

Chase has been committed to the field of financial education for nearly two decades. During that time, she has created and conducted train-the-trainer programming educating professionals serving at-risk, adult populations. She has trained nearly 2,000 financial education and counseling professionals, social workers, and case managers on the core competencies of financial capability, presentation skills, and the design of effective financial education programs.

Additionally, Chase has personally delivered more than 260 financial education sessions to nearly 2,000 consumers. Her audience has most often included low-income families, first-time homebuyers, homeowners at risk of foreclosure, family self-sufficiency clients, people with disabilities, veterans in transition from homelessness, incarcerated veterans, and ex-offenders under supervision.

"Considering all the people who are doing exceptional work in the field of financial education, I am humbled by this honor from the association," Chase said. "It's wonderful to know that your work is appreciated, but the real reward personally has come from seeing so many people develop new skills and make their lives better."

The Association for Financial Counseling and Planning Education is the nationally recognized leader in financial counseling, coaching and education. Its Mary Ellen Edmondson Financial Educator of the Year Award is presented annually to recognize an individual who has provided exceptional service in teaching or outreach. Through the design or use of creative and innovative programs, this educator is determined to have made a profound impact on, or provided an exceptional service to, the financial education profession.

The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency works to provide affordable homeownership and rental housing options for older adults, low- and moderate-income families, and people with special housing needs. Through its carefully managed mortgage programs and investments in multifamily housing developments, PHFA also promotes economic development across the state. Since its creation by the legislature in 1972, it has generated more than $13.9 billion of funding for more than 173,000 single-family home mortgage loans, helped fund the construction of 134,507 rental units, and saved the homes of more than 49,400 families from foreclosure. PHFA programs and operations are funded primarily by the sale of securities and from fees paid by program users, not by public tax dollars. The agency is governed by a 14-member board.

