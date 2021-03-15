PHFA Invites Applicants for 2022 Housing Policy Fellowship

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the goals of funding critical research and promoting leadership development, the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency today announces the opening of applications for its 2022 Housing Policy Fellowship.

The fellowship will fund a maximum of 12 months of research on a pressing housing or community development topic. With a monthly stipend of $1,000, the maximum funding available will be $12,000. The financial support can be used for a variety of activities supporting the approved research, including interviews with experts, securing resources and study materials, travel for attending relevant conferences and more.

This fellowship is intended to benefit the housing field by underwriting research on subjects that currently present housing or community development challenges. A secondary benefit of the fellowship is its investment in an individual to promote their growth as a housing leader. The fellowship will produce documented findings that will be made publicly available for everyone's benefit.

"PHFA's Housing Policy Fellowship gives students the perfect opportunity to do vital research on a pressing housing issue," said PHFA Executive Director and CEO Robin Wiessmann. "For people seeking to enter the housing field, our fellowship provides excellent experience and the chance to interact with leaders in the housing field, all while pursuing cutting-edge research. The housing industry gains from the research results that are produced, and the student gains a career advantage by furthering their knowledge in the field."

The fellowship application is available on the agency's website at www.phfa.org/news/; click on the bottom bullet for Housing Policy News. All legal residents of the state over the age of 18 are eligible to apply, excluding PHFA staff and board members. All applications will be reviewed by PHFA staff according to the fellowship criteria, which are outlined on the website.

The fellowship application deadline is 3 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021.

Questions about the fellowship may be directed to Raymond Carey at (717) 780-1843 or [email protected].

The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency works to provide affordable homeownership and rental housing options for older adults, low- and moderate-income families, and people with special housing needs. Through its carefully managed mortgage programs and investments in multifamily housing developments, PHFA also promotes economic development across the state. Since its creation by the legislature in 1972, it has generated more than $15.1 billion of funding for more than 181,660 single-family home mortgage loans, helped fund the construction of 138,000 rental units, distributed more than $121 million to support local housing initiatives, and saved the homes of nearly 50,400 families from foreclosure. PHFA programs and operations are funded primarily by the sale of securities and from fees paid by program users, not by public tax dollars. The agency is governed by a 14-member board.

