PHFA's 2019 Multifamily Affordable Housing Conference plans top-notch continuing education for the state's housing professionals

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is open for the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency's 2019 Multifamily Affordable Housing Conference planned for June 26-28 at the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square. This annual conference offers educational sessions and plenary speakers aimed at advancing the professional development of people working in the state's affordable housing field. More than 600 attendees are expected.

This year's conference offers a broad schedule of educational offerings with the goal of meeting the varied needs of Pennsylvania's housing professionals. Taking place in Lancaster, the event will include 55 breakout sessions on specialized topics and four plenary keynotes, plus a special welcome by PHFA Executive Director and CEO Brian A. Hudson.

"This is one of the best conference agendas we have ever offered for people who work in multifamily housing," said Hudson. "The wide variety of topics covered during the conference will offer something for everyone. Plus the quality of the instructors and keynote speakers is excellent."

Examples of educational topics covered in this year's conference include such subjects as: social isolation and its impact on the mental health of renters, information about advanced tax credits, the availability of free services for marketing rental properties, programs to reduce homelessness, and healthcare for homeless veterans, among many others.

Several plenary speakers are planned, including keynotes by Jen Croneberger, speaking about "Compassionate Leadership;" Neil Ihde, presenting on the topic "It's My Privilege – Stories and Lessons from Social Service Settings;" Vicki Clark, sharing information about "Gratitude and Forgiveness;" and Sir Charles Cary, with a presentation titled "Radiate The Brain and Change The Game."

The conference is tailored to provide professional development for such people as multifamily property developers and managers, staff from public housing and redevelopment authorities, supportive service providers, housing services coordinators and activity directors, state and local government representatives, and people who work for social service agencies, including area agencies on aging, community action agencies and centers for independent living.

The conference follows a half-day, full-day, half-day format over three days. In addition to educational sessions, a vendor exhibit hall will promote products and services of value to housing professionals. There also will be a ghost tour available for those seeking evening activities.

For more information about the conference's educational sessions and costs, and to register, please see the conference brochure at www.phfa.org/mahc; look under the header for the "2019 Conference." Information also is available by contacting PHFA's Multifamily Division at 717-780-4353 or housingservices@phfa.org. Early bird registration must be postmarked by May 3 for the preferred conference rate of $300. The regular registration rate (May 4-May 31) is $330. Registration forms can be postmarked as late as May 31 to attend the conference, but the registration fee after May 31 will be $370. Registration closes on June 19.

The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency works to provide affordable homeownership and rental housing options for older adults, low- and moderate-income families, and people with special housing needs. Through its carefully managed mortgage programs and investments in multifamily housing developments, PHFA also promotes economic development across the state. Since its creation by the legislature in 1972, it has generated more than $14.2 billion of funding for more than 175,900 single-family home mortgage loans, helped fund the construction of 134,507 rental units, and saved the homes of nearly 49,690 families from foreclosure. PHFA programs and operations are funded primarily by the sale of securities and from fees paid by program users, not by public tax dollars. The agency is governed by a 14-member board.

