Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. Donates $50,000 to National Urban League

"As A Brotherhood of Conscious Men Actively Serving Our Communities, Phi Beta Sigma's mission is to educate, empower and protect our people. We understand our collective impact is increased exponentially when we collaborate with socially-conscious entities," President Cristal said of the partnership. "The National Urban League's record mirrors Phi Beta Sigma's history; this made the Urban League a natural partner organization. I look forward to working with their team to transform our country."

"Change takes time, patience and perseverance. It requires a dedicated workforce and financial resources. The Men of Sigma are prepared to give our time, talent and treasure to heal our communities," Cristal added. The $50,000 donation is the first of several strategic giving investments Phi Beta Sigma will make this summer.

"Phi Beta Sigma truly exemplifies 'brotherhood', not just within its own membership but in all its interactions with the broader community," Morial said. "I'm proud to count Phi Beta Sigma among the brothers and sisters of our movement and thank the members sincerely for their support and partnership."

ABOUT PHI BETA SIGMA FRATERNITY, INC.

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity was founded on January 9, 1914, at Howard University in Washington, D.C., by three African American male students on the principles of Brotherhood, Scholarship, and Service. The Founders conceived Phi Beta Sigma as a mechanism to deliver services to the general community. This deep conviction is reflected in the Fraternity's motto, Culture For Service and Service For Humanity. Today, Phi Beta Sigma has blossomed into an international organization of leaders, with more than 800 chapters chartered across the United States and Canada, Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Europe. The Fraternity delivers transformative experiences through its international programs of Bigger and Better Business, Social Action, Education and Sigma Beta Club (youth mentorship program), as well as collaborations with strategic partners. For more information, visit www.phibetasigma1914.org.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL URBAN LEAGUE

The National Urban League is a historic civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment, equality, and social justice. Founded in 1910 and headquartered in New York City, the Urban League collaborates at the national and local levels with community leaders, policymakers and corporate partners across to elevate standards of living for African Americans and other historically underserved groups. With 90 affiliates serving 300 communities in 36 states and the District of Columbia, the Urban League spearheads the development of social programs and authoritative public policy research, and advocate for policies and services that close the equality gap. At the community level, the National Urban League and its affiliates provide direct services that improve the lives of more than 1.7 million people annually. For more information, visit https://nul.org.

CONTACT: Daryl A. Anderson, Sr.

202-726-5434

[email protected]

SOURCE Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

