Phifer Brings in Fall Season with Upcoming Outdoor Furniture Fabric Design Trends

TUSCALOOSA, Ala., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phifer® Incorporated is thrilled to present its upcoming design trends of outdoor furniture fabrics with four new collections to bid 2020 adieu and welcome the new season with a fresh new perspective. Reflecting progressive passage, these collections feature colorways to inspire, renew and refresh the outdoor space. Combining luminous and daring color choices to creamy and cool tints, these fabrics have a little something for everyone.

Phifer's new design trends feature 4 collections of outdoor furniture fabric.

Just as events of 2020 have evolved into a desire for new space, fresh air and communion, this new troupe of over 250 fabrics provides the perfect setting for outdoor customers seeking change.

Beginning with Broadband, this collection pulls from modern technological influences to promote a maximalist attitude leading to daring and bold color choices. Combined with cool toned neutrals, these fabrics lead with bright corals, aquas and lime greens to bring a contemporary influence.

In Revive, this collection is sure to lift spirits for effortless optimism by showcasing glowing pastels of the 80's mingled with traditional earth tones. Breathe in the fresh air of this palette as the creamy neutrals and color pops of baby blues and pale yellow perk up spaces with a nod to environmental compassion and awareness.

Inspired by Scandinavian simplicity and Japanese elegance, The Symphony collections takes gradient color and moves gently from deep and serious shades to soft and airy hues. Here you will find antiseptic blues and greens mixed with moody grays and warm neutrals. Symphony skillfully blends harmonious tints for a melodic ambience.

Finally, take a journey through Phifer's Worldhood collection to find warm hues inspired by handmade pottery and baked clay. This palette is the impetus for acceptance and change. These fabrics create an inviting atmosphere that shift our mindset from me to we, and inspires us to celebrate what makes us different and alike.

Woven from durable, vinyl-coated polyester yarns, Phifertex® fabrics are UV and fade resistant to ensure long-lasting, vibrant color. Built-in Microban® antimicrobial protection provides an added level of defense against damaging bacteria, mold and mildew. Made from reclaimed fibers, GeoBella® fabrics boast the plush texture and comfort of indoor furniture along with the stability, strength and durability needed for outdoor cushion applications.

For more information on other designed fabrics from Phifer, call 800-221-5497or email inquiries through the company website at www.phifer.com.

SOURCE Phifer Incorporated

