Phigenics' Molly M. Scanlon awarded an American Institute of Architects National Presidential Citation for COVID-19 Pandemic Contributions
Jan 21, 2021, 11:00 ET
WARRENVILLE, Ill., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phigenics' Director of Standards, Compliance and Research, Molly M. Scanlon, PhD, FAIA, FACHA has been issued a National Presidential Citation from the American Institute of Architects (AIA), for her efforts in leading the COVID-19 Alternative Care Sites Task Force and her public health advisory role in the AIA Reopening America Charrettes. Jane Frederick, FAIA, the 96th President of the Institute issued the citation describing Dr. Scanlon's leadership: "Her ability to convene a team of diverse and accomplished members who provided innovative solutions during such a stressful time was nothing short of amazing. Dr. Scanlon's thought leadership and focus using the latest scientific research allowed the team to produce effective real-world resources and tools at a critical time. We appreciated her collaborative spirit, specifically her work with others to address the needs of the profession." Presidential Citations are a privilege of the AIA President and are expressions of the President's viewpoint during tenure as leader of the Institute.
The COVID-19 Alternative Care Sites (ASC) Task Force created multiple resources for design professionals, building owners and organizations to support healthcare surge capacity including the COVID-19 Alternative Care Site (ASC) Preparedness Tools, the COVID-19 ArchMap, and the COVID-19 Frontline Perspective. The COVID-19 ASC Preparedness Tool was translated into multiple languages and distributed internationally by the US Department of State. The AIA's coronavirus response was distinguished as one of the 100 Associations That Will Save the World, by Associations Now Magazine which was sponsored by ASAE Business Solutions.
As a scientist and architect, Scanlon sees these efforts as a public health duty to serve during a pandemic response. "The AIA's recognition, although calling out my leadership, really is a tribute to everyone on the national committee who responded with dedication and thoughtful action." Dr. Scanlon highlighted her team's contributions stating "all of the work products were the collective efforts of over 50 architects, engineers, scientists, physicians, and nurses. Our mission was first to provide guidance to save as many lives as possible emphasizing a built environment for safe and humane care. Second, knowing extreme loss of life was likely, the environment was to support healthcare workers, families, and the lives lost with dignity and grace." Dr. Scanlon's research on building water commissioning and risk management strategies were part of the AIA Reopening America guidance documents to avoid emerging disease cases and deaths associated with waterborne pathogens (e.g. Legionella) from stagnant building water systems.
Dr. Scanlon's Bachelor and Master's degrees are from Clemson University's College of Architecture, Arts and Humanities, and her doctoral degree is from the University of Arizona's Zuckerman College of Public Health.
