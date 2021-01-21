Phigenics' Molly M. Scanlon awarded an American Institute of Architects National Presidential Citation for COVID-19 Pandemic Contributions

As a scientist and architect, Scanlon sees these efforts as a public health duty to serve during a pandemic response. "The AIA's recognition, although calling out my leadership, really is a tribute to everyone on the national committee who responded with dedication and thoughtful action." Dr. Scanlon highlighted her team's contributions stating "all of the work products were the collective efforts of over 50 architects, engineers, scientists, physicians, and nurses. Our mission was first to provide guidance to save as many lives as possible emphasizing a built environment for safe and humane care. Second, knowing extreme loss of life was likely, the environment was to support healthcare workers, families, and the lives lost with dignity and grace." Dr. Scanlon's research on building water commissioning and risk management strategies were part of the AIA Reopening America guidance documents to avoid emerging disease cases and deaths associated with waterborne pathogens (e.g. Legionella) from stagnant building water systems.

Dr. Scanlon's Bachelor and Master's degrees are from Clemson University's College of Architecture, Arts and Humanities, and her doctoral degree is from the University of Arizona's Zuckerman College of Public Health.

