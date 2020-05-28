phiGenomics - Advanced DNA Diagnostics For Legionella from Phigenics

WARRENVILLE, Ill., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phigenics announces phiGenomics, a new Legionella testing service that harnesses the power of advanced DNA diagnostics to help prevent disease and injury associated with building water systems. phiGenomics provides defensible, accurate, and comprehensive information about the type of Legionella in a water system.

phiGenomics provides:

Comparison of environmental and clinical isolates - defensibility

Knowledge of the exact type of Legionella - comprehensive results

Molecular DNA analysis techniques - accuracy

"Some types of Legionella are more dangerous compared to other types, and many species have never been associated with disease cases. Genomic analysis of the type of Legionella in building water systems is useful for discovering environmental sources and for problem solving to prevent disease and injury. Further, genomic analysis provides a defensible basis for applying hazard control in proportion to the virulence of the specific kind of Legionella present in the system," says Dr. William McCoy, Chief Technology Officer at Phigenics.

phiGenomics are innovative methods for detecting and analyzing Legionella DNA in water. By utilizing phiGenomics, Water Management Teams can now determine the exact L. pneumophila genetic Sequence Type (ST) and precisely speciate any non-pneumophila Legionella present in their water systems. These data are identical to that which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Public Health England (PHE) use for outbreak investigations.

In addition to Legionella genomics analysis, phiGenomics offers speciation of any non-tuberculous Mycobacterium, and a genus level identification of other bacteria present in a water system. These valuable tools can contribute to important WMP decisions.

Diagnostic results are stored in phiAnalytics , a digital cloud-based information management system. Isolates are cryogenically preserved for further analysis as necessary. phiGenomics empowers building owners to improve the defensibility of their Water Management Programs, make defensible, data driven decisions, and harness the power of genomic analyses to improve the safety of their water systems.

Those interested in learning more about phiGenomics can visit: https://info.phigenics.com/testing

About Phigenics

Phigenics sells comprehensive water management programs. Facility managers and building owners use these programs to optimize the total cost of their water systems by improving safety and efficiency. These programs include regulatory compliance, data management and water testing analytical services, including Legionella testing services. As a non-conflicted, third party, Phigenics provides independent verification and validation that programs are defensible and water management goals have been achieved in the most cost-effective manner.

