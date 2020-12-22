Philadelphia 76ers Announce BetMGM as an Official Sports Betting Partner

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philadelphia 76ers announced today that BetMGM, a leading sports betting and digital gaming company, is now an Official Sports Betting Partner of the team, following BetMGM's recent mobile launch in Pennsylvania. The partnership features TV-visible signage including BetMGM's logo on the pole pads during 76ers games, and fan-focused engagement campaigns including promotions within the official 76ers app, 76ers-branded casino games, and more.

"We are thrilled to partner with BetMGM and together create new, engaging experiences to deliver to our 76ers fans," said Katie O'Reilly, 76ers Chief Revenue Officer. "This partnership will give us the ability to connect with our fans on the digital channels where they spend their time through customized 76ers branded games and activations. BetMGM will also propel us into a new space, strategically targeting fans in the sports betting and gaming realm."

As an Official Sports Betting Partner of the Philadelphia 76ers, BetMGM will be featured across all 76ers digital and social platforms including the official 76ers mobile app. The sports betting and digital gaming company will also have prominent signage at the arena during 76ers games including the pole pads beneath the baskets, which will be seen on television broadcasts.

In addition to the in-game experience, MGM Resorts' Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City will be designated as an "Official Away Game Host of the Philadelphia 76ers," an activation that will feature events on site when it is deemed safe to do so. Borgata will also host a co-branded Season Ticket Member and VIP event in the future featuring casino games, appearances by 76ers legends, autographed memorabilia raffles and other exclusive prizes.

Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer, BetMGM, said, "We're honored to be an Official Sports Betting Partner of the 76ers. Our recent launch in Pennsylvania has been incredibly successful and this partnership is an exciting opportunity for BetMGM to offer 76ers fans unique ways to engage with their favorite basketball team."

BetMGM recently went live in Pennsylvania with its industry leading mobile sportsbook and iGaming app. For more information, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

