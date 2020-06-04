Philadelphia Administrators' Union Protests Racial Injustice, Honors George Floyd With Silent March

PHILADELPHIA, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 502/Commonwealth Association of School Administrators (CASA) members joined with political, community and labor leaders today to protest the murder of George Floyd and denounce racial injustice and inequality.

Wearing masks and holding signs that read, "Gasping for Breath, Justice and Change," administrators, teachers, building engineers and other school workers, took part in a silent march from Local 502/CASA headquarters to the steps of the School District of Philadelphia headquarters, about a half-mile south from the union hall. Following the socially distanced march, the group knelt at the steps of the School District of Philadelphia for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time Floyd was pinned under a police officer's knee.

"As educational leaders at one of the largest school districts in the United States, with an overwhelmingly large population of students of color, it is imperative that we stamp out racism in all its forms, directly or indirectly. I want students and parents to know 'we hear you, and we are here for you.' We share your anger and understand the trauma that has affected families in Philadelphia and all across the country. We march today because our students' lives depend on it!" said Dr. Robin Cooper, President of Teamsters Local 502/CASA, amplifying the union's urgent call for the creation of a Diversity and Equity Office within the school district.

In addition to the establishment of a Diversity and Equity Office to address racism, Cooper also called on the school district to implement an "Inclusion of a Culturally Responsive Curriculum" to promote cultural differences in school programming.

"It is time for the school district to commit itself to new training programs to address racial issues. We will continue to promote anti-racist policies, cultural responsive curriculums, peaceful protests, and engage in intellectual discourse and courageous conversations on difficult topics such as racism," Cooper said.

Following the march and action on the steps of the school district office, CASA members held a press conference with union leaders and members from the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers and SEIU Local 32BJ, as well as many supporters in the community, including political and community leaders.

Teamsters Local 502/CASA represents approximately 700 school administrators who work in the School District of Philadelphia as principals, assistant principals, facilities area coordinators, climate managers and school police, food service supervisors, early childhood supervisors, leadership coaches and curriculum specialists.

